All Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Set Bonuses listed

|
A SECOND COMING OF ZHAOHU
|Valorous Vanguard Set
|
- Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.4%
- Haste Upon Martial Arts
- Power Gain Upon Fatal Strike
- Straight Sabre Damage +6.7%
- N/A
|
ASPIRATION OF RESTORING THE HAN EMPIRE
|Man of Benevolence Set
|
- HP +10
- HP Recovery upon Deflection +5
- Damage Taken in Perfect Condition -4.3%
- Spirit Fervor Upon HP Recovery
- Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition +13.8%
|
BRUTAL URSINE WARRIOR
|Rampancy Set
|
- Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%
- Spirit Damage Received -1.9%
- Damage Reduction Upon Deflection
- Martial Arts Damage +6.0%
- N/A
|
DAUNTLESS WARRIOR
|Boldness Set
|
- Deflect Spirit Consumption -1.4%
- Morale Rank Points Gain +4.0%
- Power Gain upon Deflection
- Spear Damage +6.7%
- N/A
|
FEROCIOUS YOUNG CONQUEROR
|Young Conqueror Set
|
- Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%
- Received Damage while Attacking -1.9%
- Damage Amplification on Enemy upon Deflecting a Critical Blow
- Dual Halberds Damage +6.7%
- N/A
|
HERO BEYOND THE AGE
|Unscrupulous Hero Set
|
- Morale Rank Points Gain +3.2%
- Marking Flag Detection
- Slow on Enemy Upon Martial
- Sword Spirit Damage +7.9%
- Spirit Vulnerability on Enemy Upon Martial Arts
|
INHERITOR OF THE TIGER
|Blue-Eyed Child Set
|
- Ammo Held Max +2
- Ammo Retrieval Upon Ranged Attack 4.8%
- Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%
- Melee Attack Damage +5.2%
- Damage Amplification to Enemy upon Ranged Attack
|
INSTIGATOR OF EVIL
|Evil Taoist Set
|
- Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%
- Elemental Damage +2.4%
- Damage Amplification on Enemy upon Wizardry Spell
- Wizardry Spell Damage +6.7%
- N/A
|
LU BU, THE MIGHTIEST AMONG MEN
|Flying General Set
|
- HP +10
- Enemy Detection
- Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%
- Halberd Spirit Consumption +7.9%
- Martial Arts Damage +9.6%
|
PRIDE OF THE INDOMITABLE CHAMPION
|Dread Star of Hejian Set
|
- Damage Received -1.3%
- Guard Spirit Consumption -2.2%
- Spirit Damage Received while Attacking -3.4%
- Hammer Spirit Damage +7.9%
- N/A
|
RENEGADE OF THE HEAVEN’S WILL
|Tyrant Overlord Set
|
- HP +10
- Power Drop upon Fatal Strike on Enemy
- HP Restoration from Melee Attack Damage E
- Spirit Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects +7.9%
- N/A
|
RIVAL OF THE MASSES
|Fierce Zhang Fei Set
|
- Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.4%
- Spirit Gain +1.9%
- Damage Received while Attacking -2.7%
- Martial Arts Damage +6.0%
- N/A
|
STRATEGIST OF GENIUS
|Libationer Guo Set
|
- Enemy Status Effect Accumulation +3.8%
- Power Drop upon Fatal Strike on Enemies
- Negative Effect Duration on Enemies +3.4%
- Damage Amplification upon Fatal Strike on Enemy
- Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects +10.6%
|
SUN’S ELDER VETERAN
|Lead Tiger Servant Set
|
- Spirit Sustainability +10
- Negative Effect Removal Upon Fatal Strike
- Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%
- Martial Arts Spirit Damage +7.2%
- N/A
|
THE DOMINATOR OF HEBEI
|The Leader of Lords Set
|
- Copper Obtention +5.1%
- Morale Rank Points Gain +4.0%
- Drop Rate A
- Melee Attack Damage +5.2%
- N/A
|
THE GREAT TALENT OF A KING’S ADVISOR
|Prefect Xun Set
|
- Genuine Qi Obtention +5.1%
- Restore HP +1.6%
- Positive Effect Duration +3.4%
- Regeneration upon Fatal Strike
- Element-imbued Weapon Damage +11.2%
|
THE WAY OF TIANZHU
|Tianzhu Hermit Set
|
- HP +10
- Wizardry Spell Spirit Consumption -1.8%
- Power Gain Upon Wizardry Spell
- Staff Spirit Damage +7.9%
- N/A
|
THE YELLOW HEAVEN MUST RISE
|General of Man Set
|
- Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%
- Spirit Damage Received while Attacking -2.4%
- Berserker’s Might Upon Deflection
- Melee Attack Spirit Damage +6.4%
- N/A
|
THUNDEROUS RAIDER
|Rushing Set
|
- Ammo Held Max +2
- Ammo Replenish Upon Fatal Strike +2
- Ammo Retrieval Upon Ranged Attack 6.7%
- Slow to Enemy upon Ranged
- Shooting Weapon Damage +13.4%
|
TIGER OF JIANGDONG
|Vicious Tiger Set
|
- Spirit Sustainability +10
- Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.7%
- Spirit Fervor Upon Fatal Strike
- Spirit Attack Damage +6.0%
- N/A
|
UNFLINCHING BRAVERY
|Dauntless Tiger Servant Set
|
- Damage Received -1.3%
- Guard Spirit Consumption -2.2%
- Power Gain upon Martial Arts
- Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition +10.3%
- N/A
|
UNSCRUPULOUS HERO’S RIGHT HAND
|Staunchness Set
|
- Status Effect Resistance 3.8%
- Received Spirit Damage while Attacking -2.4%
- Spirit Consumption -2.1%
- Poleaxe Damage +6.7%
- N/A
|
WISDOM AND COURAGE
|Stalwart Tiger Servant Set
|
- Stealth +19
- Fatal Strike Damage +2.8%
- Spirit Fervor Upon Fatal Strike
- Dual Sabres Spirit Damage +7.9%
- N/A
|
WITH SKY HIGH RIGHTEOUSNESS
|Ser Magnificent Beard Set
|
- Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%
- Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.8%
- Damage Reduction Upon Deflecting a Critical Blow
- Glaive Damage +6.7%
- N/A
|
YUAN’S HEAD SENIOR GENERAL
|Curse Star of Hejian Set
|
- Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%
- Deflect Spirit Consumption -1.8%
- Spirit Fervor Upon Deflection
- Curved Sabre Damage +6.7%
- N/A