All Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Set Bonuses listed

Danyal Arabi
Published 13/03/2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has an extensive armor and weapon system that players can fine-tune to their liking. Having a matching set of gear also boosts stats and can help create an even better build. Components from the same set aesthetically blend together while maintaining their weight class and stats. Here are all the set bonuses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Set Bonuses and how to check them

NAME

SET

BONUSES

A SECOND COMING OF ZHAOHU
Valorous Vanguard Set
  • Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.4%
  • Haste Upon Martial Arts
  • Power Gain Upon Fatal Strike
  • Straight Sabre Damage +6.7%
  • N/A
ASPIRATION OF RESTORING THE HAN EMPIRE
Man of Benevolence Set
  • HP +10
  • HP Recovery upon Deflection +5
  • Damage Taken in Perfect Condition -4.3%
  • Spirit Fervor Upon HP Recovery
  • Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition +13.8%
BRUTAL URSINE WARRIOR
Rampancy Set
  • Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%
  • Spirit Damage Received -1.9%
  • Damage Reduction Upon Deflection
  • Martial Arts Damage +6.0%
  • N/A
DAUNTLESS WARRIOR
Boldness Set
  • Deflect Spirit Consumption -1.4%
  • Morale Rank Points Gain +4.0%
  • Power Gain upon Deflection
  • Spear Damage +6.7%
  • N/A
FEROCIOUS YOUNG CONQUEROR
Young Conqueror Set
  • Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%
  • Received Damage while Attacking -1.9%
  • Damage Amplification on Enemy upon Deflecting a Critical Blow
  • Dual Halberds Damage +6.7%
  • N/A
HERO BEYOND THE AGE
Unscrupulous Hero Set
  • Morale Rank Points Gain +3.2%
  • Marking Flag Detection
  • Slow on Enemy Upon Martial
  • Sword Spirit Damage +7.9%
  • Spirit Vulnerability on Enemy Upon Martial Arts
INHERITOR OF THE TIGER
Blue-Eyed Child Set
  • Ammo Held Max +2
  • Ammo Retrieval Upon Ranged Attack 4.8%
  • Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%
  • Melee Attack Damage +5.2%
  • Damage Amplification to Enemy upon Ranged Attack
INSTIGATOR OF EVIL
Evil Taoist Set
  • Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%
  • Elemental Damage +2.4%
  • Damage Amplification on Enemy upon Wizardry Spell
  • Wizardry Spell Damage +6.7%
  • N/A
LU BU, THE MIGHTIEST AMONG MEN
Flying General Set
  • HP +10
  • Enemy Detection
  • Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%
  • Halberd Spirit Consumption +7.9%
  • Martial Arts Damage +9.6%
PRIDE OF THE INDOMITABLE CHAMPION
Dread Star of Hejian Set
  • Damage Received -1.3%
  • Guard Spirit Consumption -2.2%
  • Spirit Damage Received while Attacking -3.4%
  • Hammer Spirit Damage +7.9%
  • N/A
RENEGADE OF THE HEAVEN’S WILL
Tyrant Overlord Set
  • HP +10
  • Power Drop upon Fatal Strike on Enemy
  • HP Restoration from Melee Attack Damage E
  • Spirit Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects +7.9%
  • N/A
RIVAL OF THE MASSES
Fierce Zhang Fei Set
  • Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.4%
  • Spirit Gain +1.9%
  • Damage Received while Attacking -2.7%
  • Martial Arts Damage +6.0%
  • N/A
STRATEGIST OF GENIUS
Libationer Guo Set
  • Enemy Status Effect Accumulation +3.8%
  • Power Drop upon Fatal Strike on Enemies
  • Negative Effect Duration on Enemies +3.4%
  • Damage Amplification upon Fatal Strike on Enemy
  • Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects +10.6%
SUN’S ELDER VETERAN
Lead Tiger Servant Set
  • Spirit Sustainability +10
  • Negative Effect Removal Upon Fatal Strike
  • Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%
  • Martial Arts Spirit Damage +7.2%
  • N/A
THE DOMINATOR OF HEBEI
The Leader of Lords Set
  • Copper Obtention +5.1%
  • Morale Rank Points Gain +4.0%
  • Drop Rate A
  • Melee Attack Damage +5.2%
  • N/A
THE GREAT TALENT OF A KING’S ADVISOR
Prefect Xun Set
  • Genuine Qi Obtention +5.1%
  • Restore HP +1.6%
  • Positive Effect Duration +3.4%
  • Regeneration upon Fatal Strike
  • Element-imbued Weapon Damage +11.2%
THE WAY OF TIANZHU
Tianzhu Hermit Set
  • HP +10
  • Wizardry Spell Spirit Consumption -1.8%
  • Power Gain Upon Wizardry Spell
  • Staff Spirit Damage +7.9%
  • N/A
THE YELLOW HEAVEN MUST RISE
General of Man Set
  • Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%
  • Spirit Damage Received while Attacking -2.4%
  • Berserker’s Might Upon Deflection
  • Melee Attack Spirit Damage +6.4%
  • N/A
THUNDEROUS RAIDER
Rushing Set
  • Ammo Held Max +2
  • Ammo Replenish Upon Fatal Strike +2
  • Ammo Retrieval Upon Ranged Attack 6.7%
  • Slow to Enemy upon Ranged
  • Shooting Weapon Damage +13.4%
TIGER OF JIANGDONG
Vicious Tiger Set
  • Spirit Sustainability +10
  • Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.7%
  • Spirit Fervor Upon Fatal Strike
  • Spirit Attack Damage +6.0%
  • N/A
UNFLINCHING BRAVERY
Dauntless Tiger Servant Set
  • Damage Received -1.3%
  • Guard Spirit Consumption -2.2%
  • Power Gain upon Martial Arts
  • Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition +10.3%
  • N/A
UNSCRUPULOUS HERO’S RIGHT HAND
Staunchness Set
  • Status Effect Resistance 3.8%
  • Received Spirit Damage while Attacking -2.4%
  • Spirit Consumption -2.1%
  • Poleaxe Damage +6.7%
  • N/A
WISDOM AND COURAGE
Stalwart Tiger Servant Set
  • Stealth +19
  • Fatal Strike Damage +2.8%
  • Spirit Fervor Upon Fatal Strike
  • Dual Sabres Spirit Damage +7.9%
  • N/A

WITH SKY HIGH RIGHTEOUSNESS

Ser Magnificent Beard Set
  • Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%
  • Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.8%
  • Damage Reduction Upon Deflecting a Critical Blow
  • Glaive Damage +6.7%
  • N/A

YUAN’S HEAD SENIOR GENERAL

Curse Star of Hejian Set
  • Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%
  • Deflect Spirit Consumption -1.8%
  • Spirit Fervor Upon Deflection
  • Curved Sabre Damage +6.7%
  • N/A

To check their set bonuses, Wo Long players can follow these steps:

  • Pause the game and head to the ‘Inventory’ tab
  • Select an item with set bonuses
  • Flick through the item’s information pages with L2/R2 on PlayStation or LT and RT for Xbox
  • Here, Wo Long players will find a page containing set bonuses for the item

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

