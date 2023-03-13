All Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Set Bonuses listed

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has an extensive armor and weapon system that players can fine-tune to their liking. Having a matching set of gear also boosts stats and can help create an even better build. Components from the same set aesthetically blend together while maintaining their weight class and stats. Here are all the set bonuses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Also read: Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonuses, editions, and PC requirements listed

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Set Bonuses and how to check them

NAME SET BONUSES A SECOND COMING OF ZHAOHU Valorous Vanguard Set Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.4%

Haste Upon Martial Arts

Power Gain Upon Fatal Strike

Straight Sabre Damage +6.7%

N/A ASPIRATION OF RESTORING THE HAN EMPIRE Man of Benevolence Set HP +10

HP Recovery upon Deflection +5

Damage Taken in Perfect Condition -4.3%

Spirit Fervor Upon HP Recovery

Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition +13.8% BRUTAL URSINE WARRIOR Rampancy Set Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%

Spirit Damage Received -1.9%

Damage Reduction Upon Deflection

Martial Arts Damage +6.0%

N/A DAUNTLESS WARRIOR Boldness Set Deflect Spirit Consumption -1.4%

Morale Rank Points Gain +4.0%

Power Gain upon Deflection

Spear Damage +6.7%

N/A FEROCIOUS YOUNG CONQUEROR Young Conqueror Set Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%

Received Damage while Attacking -1.9%

Damage Amplification on Enemy upon Deflecting a Critical Blow

Dual Halberds Damage +6.7%

N/A HERO BEYOND THE AGE Unscrupulous Hero Set Morale Rank Points Gain +3.2%

Marking Flag Detection

Slow on Enemy Upon Martial

Sword Spirit Damage +7.9%

Spirit Vulnerability on Enemy Upon Martial Arts INHERITOR OF THE TIGER Blue-Eyed Child Set Ammo Held Max +2

Ammo Retrieval Upon Ranged Attack 4.8%

Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%

Melee Attack Damage +5.2%

Damage Amplification to Enemy upon Ranged Attack INSTIGATOR OF EVIL Evil Taoist Set Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%

Elemental Damage +2.4%

Damage Amplification on Enemy upon Wizardry Spell

Wizardry Spell Damage +6.7%

N/A LU BU, THE MIGHTIEST AMONG MEN Flying General Set HP +10

Enemy Detection

Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%

Halberd Spirit Consumption +7.9%

Martial Arts Damage +9.6% PRIDE OF THE INDOMITABLE CHAMPION Dread Star of Hejian Set Damage Received -1.3%

Guard Spirit Consumption -2.2%

Spirit Damage Received while Attacking -3.4%

Hammer Spirit Damage +7.9%

N/A RENEGADE OF THE HEAVEN’S WILL Tyrant Overlord Set HP +10

Power Drop upon Fatal Strike on Enemy

HP Restoration from Melee Attack Damage E

Spirit Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects +7.9%

N/A RIVAL OF THE MASSES Fierce Zhang Fei Set Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.4%

Spirit Gain +1.9%

Damage Received while Attacking -2.7%

Martial Arts Damage +6.0%

N/A STRATEGIST OF GENIUS Libationer Guo Set Enemy Status Effect Accumulation +3.8%

Power Drop upon Fatal Strike on Enemies

Negative Effect Duration on Enemies +3.4%

Damage Amplification upon Fatal Strike on Enemy

Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects +10.6% SUN’S ELDER VETERAN Lead Tiger Servant Set Spirit Sustainability +10

Negative Effect Removal Upon Fatal Strike

Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -2.4%

Martial Arts Spirit Damage +7.2%

N/A THE DOMINATOR OF HEBEI The Leader of Lords Set Copper Obtention +5.1%

Morale Rank Points Gain +4.0%

Drop Rate A

Melee Attack Damage +5.2%

N/A THE GREAT TALENT OF A KING’S ADVISOR Prefect Xun Set Genuine Qi Obtention +5.1%

Restore HP +1.6%

Positive Effect Duration +3.4%

Regeneration upon Fatal Strike

Element-imbued Weapon Damage +11.2% THE WAY OF TIANZHU Tianzhu Hermit Set HP +10

Wizardry Spell Spirit Consumption -1.8%

Power Gain Upon Wizardry Spell

Staff Spirit Damage +7.9%

N/A THE YELLOW HEAVEN MUST RISE General of Man Set Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%

Spirit Damage Received while Attacking -2.4%

Berserker’s Might Upon Deflection

Melee Attack Spirit Damage +6.4%

N/A THUNDEROUS RAIDER Rushing Set Ammo Held Max +2

Ammo Replenish Upon Fatal Strike +2

Ammo Retrieval Upon Ranged Attack 6.7%

Slow to Enemy upon Ranged

Shooting Weapon Damage +13.4% TIGER OF JIANGDONG Vicious Tiger Set Spirit Sustainability +10

Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.7%

Spirit Fervor Upon Fatal Strike

Spirit Attack Damage +6.0%

N/A UNFLINCHING BRAVERY Dauntless Tiger Servant Set Damage Received -1.3%

Guard Spirit Consumption -2.2%

Power Gain upon Martial Arts

Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition +10.3%

N/A UNSCRUPULOUS HERO’S RIGHT HAND Staunchness Set Status Effect Resistance 3.8%

Received Spirit Damage while Attacking -2.4%

Spirit Consumption -2.1%

Poleaxe Damage +6.7%

N/A WISDOM AND COURAGE Stalwart Tiger Servant Set Stealth +19

Fatal Strike Damage +2.8%

Spirit Fervor Upon Fatal Strike

Dual Sabres Spirit Damage +7.9%

N/A WITH SKY HIGH RIGHTEOUSNESS Ser Magnificent Beard Set Spirit Gain from Deflecting +2.2%

Martial Arts Spirit Consumption -1.8%

Damage Reduction Upon Deflecting a Critical Blow

Glaive Damage +6.7%

N/A YUAN’S HEAD SENIOR GENERAL Curse Star of Hejian Set Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks +1.9%

Deflect Spirit Consumption -1.8%

Spirit Fervor Upon Deflection

Curved Sabre Damage +6.7%

N/A

To check their set bonuses, Wo Long players can follow these steps:

Pause the game and head to the ‘Inventory’ tab

Select an item with set bonuses

Flick through the item’s information pages with L2/R2 on PlayStation or LT and RT for Xbox

Here, Wo Long players will find a page containing set bonuses for the item

Also read: What are the GTA Plus benefits this week? (Till March 15, 2023)