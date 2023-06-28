“I got this…I can do it,” xQc accepts invitation to Sidemen Charity Match

Sidemen member, Miniminter extended an invite to the Kick and Twitch star, xQc to become a part of the Sidemen Charity Match. This is the second time an invite was being sent to the former Overwatch pro.

Advertisement

Miniminter formally invited xQc to the charity football match. During his stream, he updated the audience on who the confirmed participants for the event were.

Sidemen confirm the participation of Speed and MrBeast. Along with them, he announced xQc’s participation. However, it was not 100%.

Advertisement

After finding the clip, xQc gives the confirmation of his participation. He also assured his audience that he will not back out.

Sidemen invite xQc for the Sidemen Charity Match

Miniminter was giving his audience details about the charity match. He said that many big names have confirmed their participation in the event. He confirm that MrBeast and Speed are already attending the charity match and added:

I am basically announcing right now xQc. He’s not technically announced because we don’t know if he says yes. He is fully welcome, if he wants to play he is there. He is in goal for one of the teams 100%. But, he has to commit to it. He has to say I will be there 100%.

xQc is notoriously famous for saying yes to events and then canceling last minute. He had earlier 2022 confirmed his attendance for one of QTCinderella’s events but canceled just a day before the event.

Miniminter also said that Josh had already invited xQc earlier and if xQc says he’s in that means he is in.

Advertisement

“I am going anyway,” xQc confirms participation at the Charity match

When xQc found the clips, he assured the audience that he will take part in the football match. He said that he understood the concerns people had but he will be there.

I am going anyway, Miniminter. I got this… I can do it. Guys, I got this, I can do it.

Juicer has also confirmed that he is 100% committed to making it to the charity event. The Canadian other added that he has no intentions of backing out of this fundraiser. He said:

Guys, I got this. No way I said I would do it in other people’s streams and projects, that I didn’t do in the last. I’ve been doing it.

To show how much he wanted to be a part of the event, xQc also briefly discussed how much it would cost him to make it to the event, and said he would go there at any cost.

However, the comment section of the clip he uploaded showed a lot of concern for the streamer and some of them even pointed to the fact that xQc doesn’t do much, which is why he should be mindful about how he commits to this event. As far as the charity event is concerned, it is taking place at the London Stadium on September 9, 2023.

For all the latest news and updates related to your favorite streamer, don’t forget to check out our Streamers page.