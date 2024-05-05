‘Let’s Go Wolves’ Chants in Nuggets’ Ball Arena Left Karl-Anthony Towns’ Beau Jordyn Woods Stunned

After sweeping the Phoenix Suns and their ‘Big 3’, the Minnesota Timberwolves have begun their occupation of the defending champs. In Game 1, the Wolves conquered Ball Arena, as Anthony Edwards had another of his fantastic scoring nights, putting up 41 points. Wolves big-man Karl-Anthony Towns was electric as well, adding 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists on 8-13 shooting on the night. The Timberwolves crowd loved it in Denver, even with the “infamous” elevation.

Standing 5,280 feet above sea level, Ball Center was rocking on Saturday night, but it wasn’t the home crowd roaring into the night, instead, it was the Timberwolves supporters with the energy. Towns had front-row tickets for his beloved, Jordyn Woods, who witnessed the incident. On her Instagram, the fashion model posted a video, where the fans could be heard chanting,

“Let’s Go Timberwolves.”

The support from the Wolves fans seemed to have the team going, as even rotation players like Naz Reid looked spirited and dropped 16 quick points in his time off the bench. KAT, as the primary defender on Jokic, held the incumbent 3-time MVP to just 32 points.

Even though 32 points may seem like a lot, Towns made Jokic work for every bucket, even limiting him to just 22% shooting from range and forcing seven total turnovers. Jokic left the opener with a net rating of -12, a far cry from his regular season average of +8.

Towns seemed to have extra motivation with his fashion model girlfriend sitting courtside. After the game, Woods even posted a small snippet of the power forward, captioning, “LFGooo,” as the 26-year-old social media sensation showed her usual support for her man.

Woods has been a supporter since Day 1

Towns and Woods share the typical story of friends who then become lovers. “Me and Jordyn met years ago, knowing common people, and just became friends,“ Towns disclosed while appearing on Woods’ show ‘Regular-ish’. While much is not known, from the looks of it, the two have been together for some time, making it official in 2020, through an Instagram post.

Since then, Towns has had a lot to deal with in his personal and professional life, and his beloved seemed to have stayed “ten toes down”. During a few tumultuous months of COVID, Towns encountered a series of hardships, from losing his mother and other family members to being struck by a drunk driver. In an Instagram story, he detailed how the 26-year-old model “selflessly” aided him through the process, for which Towns remains ever grateful.