Stephen Curry’s Mom Sonya Curry Excitedly Supports God-Daughter Cameron Brinks’ Sparks Debut

Unsurprisingly, the La Sparks went with Cameron Brink as their #2 pick in this year’s, WNBA draft. In her maiden preseason appearance, the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and two memorable blocks, hyping her godmother, and Stephen Curry’s mom Sonya Curry. With the same enthusiasm, seen during Brink’s entire career, she took to her Instagram and appreciated her Sparks debut.



In her Insta post, she attached a video where Brink was being introduced in the pre-game window, as Sonya Curry wrote, “Letsssssssss gooooooo!”.

The Mom Curry chuckled as her goddaughter’s name and number were being called. The Sparks rookie later responded to the post and wrote “Lolol love u god momma”.

In her debut, Brink showed terrific rim awareness and provided the team with some high-percentage shots inside. She also flashed her range from the corner three-point line. While she had some shooting struggles in the first half, her overall repertoire injected a lot of optimism among Sparks fans.

Her most impressive play came when she blocked a lay-up by Storm’s athletic guard Jade Melbourne. As Melbourne rolled out a crossover against Sparks guard Layshia Clanderon, she carved out an open lane to the rack. However, as Melbourne ascended for a lay-up, Brink came for the help and swatted the shot to save two easy points for her squad.

This play sums up what the Stanford alum accomplished during her collegiate career. Considering her rousing debut, the Curry family was excited and celebrated her debut in the pro-hoops scene.

A night to remember for the Curry household

Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry-Lee was also elated while watching her godsister being introduced during the Sparks debut. She put up an Instagram story highlighting the huge accomplishment. Meanwhile, Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers-Curry also joined in the celebration. Apart from rolling out an Insta story about Brink’s pre-game introduction, she rejoiced over her block over Jade Melbourne.

When the Sparks rookie finished her college career with Stanford after a loss in Sweet Sixten during the 2024 NCAA tournament, her godbrother Stephen Curry remarked, “You left your mark. Job well done, Cam”. Apart from that, on WNBA draft day, Brink’s godmother accompanied her to the Brooklyn Academy of Music and saw her being called by the most storied WNBA franchise.

The Curry family has always rallied behind the 2021 NCAA champion. They have followed her entire hoops journey. She has no shortage of motivation as the greatest shooter in NBA history and his family has been behind her at every crucial step of her basketball journey.