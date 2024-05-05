Tom Brady Captivates NFL World With His $220,000 Richard Mille Watch During Miami Grand Prix Appearance

The legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, has always been a fan of stylish timepieces and has himself represented brands like IWC and Tag Heuer. However, recently, his watch game has reached new heights. From the French Open to the US Open and now at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, Brady’s impressive collection of luxury watches continues to turn heads.

On Friday, Brady attended the Miami Grand Prix, set for this weekend. As expected, he sported yet another expensive timepiece: a Richard Mille RM 35-03 ‘Rafael Nadal.’ This watch was initially launched in 2016 for $220,000. It comes in blue and white quartz TPT-cased versions, with the dimensions of the case measuring 43.15 x 49.95 x 13.15 mm.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ wore the white Quartz TPT with a Carbon TPT case band version of the watch, which just looked stunning on him. Moreover, this particular model is quite popular, with many celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Charles Leclerc, and Marcus Rashford also seen flaunting it on their wrists.

Richard Mille RM 35-03, dedicated to tennis star Rafael Nadal, gives a very sporty feel. It is light, yet durable in construction. Its standout feature is its “Butterfly Motor,” which, according to Hodinkee, allows the wearer to control rotor movements while performing activities with just a simple pusher at 7 o’clock.

Fan Reactions to Tom Brady’s Stylish Presence at the Miami Grand Prix

Former New England Patriots star Tom Brady paired his Richard Mille RM 35-03 ‘Rafael Nadal’ watch with his simple yet graceful attire of a blue shirt, white ripped jeans, and sunglasses. His watch stood out as he walked around the Mercedes garage, chatting with the team members. Fans too adored him for his stylish presence at the Miami GP, showering the star quarterback with praise. See for yourselves:

Tom Brady’s luxury watches are always a standout part of his attire, and his collection mostly features top brands like Richard Mille, Rolex, Tag Heuer, and IWC. Some of his notable pieces include the Richard Mille RM012 Tourbillon, IWC Portugieser Tourbillon IW546201, TAG Heuer Carrera Limited Edition Tom Brady, and Rolex Day-Date Arabic Dial.