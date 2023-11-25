Invincible is here in Fortnite and it crashes the game servers

After a long wait and a few announcements, FortniteXInvincible is finally here. The Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man skins are available in Fortnite through the Item Shop. While every time a collaboration happens, Epic posts a sick trailer to commemorate the situation.

But this time around, they took a more passive way. Instead of a tacky action-packed trailer, Invincible’s official comic book handle on Twitter. The post read “THE GUY FROM FORTNITE’ with a yellow tint on a completely “Fortnite” blue background. And if the magnitude of the event is not seen there, it did have after-effects on the game.

Literally right after it was announced, players started logging in to acquire this rare skin available for a limited time. And it ended up crashing the Fortnite servers.

Invincible makes its way into Fortnite in style

The famous comic book series just started airing its second season. To commemorate the hype and bring more looks to the show, they chose to partner up with Fortnite. Data miners already leaked recently that the skins will be available on the in-game Item Shop. And they are finally here. However, they will only be available for a very short period of time.

In the announcement tweet, Fortnite mentioned that the skins are here in the Shop and they will be there “ALL weekend.” This means that after Sunday, the skins will be gone from the Fortnite item Shop. And seeing such urgency, anybody who is anybody looking to buy these skins in the game, started launching their games. And the load was so huge that servers crashed. Fans were left in agony as they were left with no choice but to wait.