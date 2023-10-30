Is Alan Wake 2 connected with the Control universe?

Alan Wake 2 is the latest game from Remedy Entertainment, they are also responsible for other gaming hits like Control, Quantum Break, and more. However, what makes the latest game interesting is the inclusion of various easter eggs from the Remedy universe.

Advertisement

Remedy Entertainment’s Control was known for having a one-of-a-kind story which is intertwined with Alan Wake 2 as well. This leads players to believe that the story of both games is completely connected.

Moreover, due to the inclusion of easter eggs in the latest game, many might believe that playing the other game is important to follow along. We will discuss this theory in this article and decide whether players should play Control before diving into the horror survival title.

Advertisement

Is the story of Alan Wake completely connected to Remedy Entertainment’s Control?

Yes, the story of Alan Wake is connected to Control, but it is not a continuation and players can enjoy both games individually. In fact, the connection between Control and AW was first showcased in 2019 during the Oceanview Motel level.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alanwake/status/1718266429944856766?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Control even has a separate DLC featuring Alan Wake which explains the Dark Place in detail. While that is the case, players can get into the story of the latest game by just finishing the original title from 2010. For first-timers, they can try out AW Remaster to get to know the main storyline and dive into the latest chapter.

During the gameplay of Alan Wake 2, you might come around certain easter eggs surrounding Control. For instance, the involvement of FBC in the story, some characters from the other game, and so on. Other than that, there is no such importance of Remedy’s previous title in AW2’s narrative.

Do you have to play Control before playing AW2?

It is not necessary to play Control before diving into the story of Alan Wake 2 as the stories are different. However, if you are interested in the world-building of both games, you should play it as it has several easter eggs.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Moreover, since both games are set in the same universes and with the upcoming release of Control 2, the first iteration shouldn’t be missed out on. Furthermore, we believe it is best to play all of Remedy’s previous games before playing AW2 to understand every single easter egg and hidden context. However, if finding all the easter eggs isn’t your thing, it can be skipped without any issue.