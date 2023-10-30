Alan Wake 2 kicks off the highly anticipated latest chapter of the psychological horror franchise. However, instead of focusing on only one character, the newest iteration introduces two different protagonists with branching storylines.

Alan Wake 2 takes place almost 13 years after the events of the first game and also introduces stories from American Nightmare. The newest chapter is all about the writer telling a story to escape the dark place with the help of a new character.

The title of the game suggests that players would be playing as the original protagonist, but it soon throws a curveball into the mix. Still, fret not because we will be answering the question of who the main character in the story is without getting into spoilers.

Who is the main protagonist in Alan Wake 2?

Alan Wake 2 has two main protagonists, the writer himself and an FBI agent Saga Anderson. The beginning of the story features the FBI agent as she slowly uncovers the truth behind a series of murders at Bright Falls. Moreover, as the story progresses, players will be switching between both protagonists.

The reason Saga was introduced to the game was because Alan Wake wanted a hero in his nightmarish story. Thus, even though the title of the game suggests a singular protagonist against the darkest of evils, the story is ultimately fleshed out by several other important characters.

As for the antagonist, the main villain this time around is Scratch. An alter ego of Alan Wake who seeks the destruction of the world beyond the dark place. This character was first introduced in American Nightmare and has been reintroduced in the latest chapter of the story.

Naturally, both Alan Wake and Saga Anderson have to work hand in hand to stop the unforeseen foe. So to answer, there are two main protagonists in the story of Alan Wake 2, and such a decision has been taken for better pacing and storytelling.