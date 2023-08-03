CoD MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass: All Rewards and How to Claim Them?

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 5 is out now and with it comes the new battle pass. This piece will look at all the rewards in the Pass along with how you can unlock them.

Activision recently came out with the latest Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 5 updates and it has brought lots of content that will re-energize the player count. The update featured brand-new multiplayer maps, weapons, modes, skins, and a remake of the CoD 4 map called Strike.

As usual with every new Season of Warzone 2, comes the Battle Pass along with its premium version called the BlackCell. Getting the premium version has multiple benefits such as better rewards and tier skips so you can guarantee clearing the battle pass. Let us go through all the rewards the Battle Pass gives players in the game.

The Season 5 Battle Pass has more than 100 rewards for players purchasing it. Among those rewards, we have two weapons and lots of operator skins. For the first time in the Call of Duty franchise, we will have five operators across the Battle Pass and BlackCell. This makes it a must-have for any seasoned Warzone 2/MW2 player.

Let us take a look at everything we have for the battle pass including the cost, the Operator Skins, Vehicle Skins, and more.

BlackCell Battle Pass: Cost and Rewards

To purchase the Battle Pass, you will need $24.99. In addition, you can expect to get some COD points back should you buy BlackCell. Let us look at the rewards you can get after purchasing it.

Full access to the Season 5 Battle Pass. In addition to that, you will also skip 20 Tiers (25 on PlayStation) Players can also expect to get 1,400 COD Points back throughout the Battle Pass.

Players will get 1,100 COD Points instantly upon purchase.

A new BlackCell Operator named Arthur

Arthur’s companion, a dog named Merlin will also be unlocked

A virtual announcer called “Gwen” will also be unlocked.

A pro-tuned weapon blueprint

Finishing Move

Custom parachutes and contrails

Adjacent sectors to the BlackCell battle pass will be unlocked immediately.

Eight different Alt Operator Skins

Six BlackCell Trace Weapon Blueprints

Two vehicle skins

Exclusive Tactical Pets Companion Feature

BlackCell Operator Arthur has a K9 named Merlin who you can bring along with you in multiplayer, Warzone, and DMZ modes. This is another feature that is being incorporated for the first time in CoD and is a great initiative. However, consider this pet a cosmetic only as it cannot be harmed.

It can only aid the player in performing finishing moves. Enemy players cannot harm these pets as well.

Battle Buddy Feature

The BlackCell battle also introduces the Battle Buddy, a mini announcer in the game. The mini announcer in this case will be Gwen who is going to be the one to call out when a killstreak is active, kills, and most of the other notable events.

In addition to unlocking Gwen, due to the Tier skips, you will also unlock the two new weapons; the Carrack .300 Sniper Rifle and the FR Avancer Assault Rifle. The verdict of these two weapons being meta or not isn’t out yet. With this skip, you can instantly level them up and make loadouts.

Battle Pass Tiers and Rewards

Now let us take a look at the rewards you get from progressing through tiers in this BlackCells Battle Pass. The Season 5 Battle Pass will cost you 1100 COD Points but you can essentially get a refund of that by completing every sector in the Pass. The Battle Pass gives players new weapons, operators, cosmetics, and blueprints.

You can unlock Graves and Oz in their default Operator skins. You will also get a Blue and Silver “Take Point” AR Blueprint and a “Lucena” Shotgun blueprint. In addition to that, you will get a battle pass XP boost of 10%.

Operators

Here is a summary and list of every Operator you will get in the Battle Pass.

Arthur: Arthur is Shadow Company’s best Operator along with his K9 companion Merlin. He has no callsign and no face.

Arthur is Shadow Company’s best Operator along with his K9 companion Merlin. He has no callsign and no face. Graves: Phillip Graves is the CEO of Shadow Company. He will headline this Battle Pass along with Oz.

Phillip Graves is the CEO of Shadow Company. He will headline this Battle Pass along with Oz. Oz: Oz is another Operator now available in Season 5. He was once a DeFactor leader of the Shadow Company.

Oz is another Operator now available in Season 5. He was once a DeFactor leader of the Shadow Company. Velikan: This Operator is the fourth one to be a part of the Season 5 Battle Pass. You can unlock him by completing Sector 19 in the Pass.

This Operator is the fourth one to be a part of the Season 5 Battle Pass. You can unlock him by completing Sector 19 in the Pass. Mila: Mila is another powerful warrior joining the fight. She is a solider for KORTAC and you can unlock her by completing Sector 6 in the Pass.

Operator Skins

Let us take a look at the various Battle Pass Operator Skins you can get in this Season.

“Bad Bishop” Skins for Roze (Sector E14, HVT)

“The Rook” Skins for Ghost (Sector E17, HVT)

“The Bishop” Skins for Alex (Sector E13, HVT)

“Shadow 0-1” Tier 100 Skin for Graves

“Onslaught” Tier 100 Skin for Oz

Weapon Blueprints

We have already covered the remaining blueprints above. You can find them in the “Battle Pass Tiers and Rewards” section

King Hunter — Assault Rifle (Sector E1, HVT)

Banneret — SMG (Sector E12, HVT)

Raider — Battle Rifle (Sector E14, Non-HVT)

Vehicle Skins

In addition to all the cosmetic rewards for various characters and weapon blueprints, you will also get a couple of vehicle skins. Take a look at them below.

“Magnitude” Heavy Tank Skin (Sector E15)

“Wheeled Steed” Dirt Bike (Sector E2)

Tier 100 Rewards

Once you complete every sector of the Battle Pass, you will get certain Tier 100 Rewards for all of your efforts. These are rewards we have looked at previously but you can only unlock them once you reach Tier 100.

“Grandmaster” Assault Rifle Blueprint

“Shadow 0-1” Tier 100 Skin for Graves

“Onslaught” Tier 100 Skin for Oz

These are all the rewards for the newest Season 5 Battle Pass for Warzone 2 and MW2. For more Warzone content, click here.