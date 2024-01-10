Nintendo Switch 2 Specs Look Better Than Expected

Nintendo Switch 2 is currently the most-anticipated console, and there are reports of it getting released this year. The specs about this rumored hybrid console have also surfaced on the internet, and it seems better than what everyone was expecting.

The X (previously known as Twitter) user Rino recently reported that the Taiwanese Economic Forum has released the specifications for the yet-to-be-announced Switch 2. The speculated hybrid console would have a 120 Hz display, the highest refresh rate for a handheld console. For comparison, the Steam Deck OLED has a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Switch 2 would have a longer battery life, which is intriguing given that the present Switch OLED has a battery life of 4.5 to 9 hours. It would also contain 8 GB of RAM, a significant improvement over the present 4GB. In terms of storage, it appears Nintendo will stick with a 64 GB capacity. However, we feel they could have done better in this regard given that the Steam Deck OLED has 16 GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

These specifications appear to be a major upgrade to what the current base-level Switch offers. Switch was launched in 2017, so it’s been almost seven years. Fans have recently complained about how slow the hybrid system seems when playing the latest titles. As a result, it might be the right opportunity for Nintendo to reveal a successor to the Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2 set to compete against new-gen handhelds

Nintendo revolutionized the gaming scene with the revolutionary hybrid technology of Switch, and it was the powerful handheld capabilities that made the console so famous. However, the rumored Switch 2 would have tough competition in the current handheld console scene. Most handheld devices these days come with great specs, like Steam Deck OLED, which is literally like a miniature gaming PC.

Keeping the handheld consoles aside, even mobile phones come with great specs these days, capable of running high-quality video games. The new Asus ROG phones have a 90 Hz AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 512 GB storage, and 7.2 hours of battery life, capable of running games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail with ease. Moreover, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max can run AAA PC games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The introduction of Steam Deck accelerated the development of handheld consoles. Nintendo would have to release a device capable of competing against the standards set by Valve’s handheld console. Although the rumored Switch 2 is an upgrade over the current Switch, there is skepticism among fans if it would be a simple revamp or a segue into the next generation.