Legendary Steam trader St4ck gets community banned with over $1,450,000 inventory size

St4ck is a well-known trader in the Steam community who has multiple allegations of scamming. Those allegations didn’t have much effect over the years. Yet, Steam took action on October 5, 2023, by handing him a community ban.

Advertisement

Steam has a huge trading community that trades skins and other in-game items for a price. However, it has been allegedly claimed that St4ck had been scamming people to rise to the top which led to such drastic actions.

With the recent ban on the trader, the community had been celebrating the action taken by Steam with their allegations. This article will take a deep dive into the notorious reputation of the trader, and talk about the reason behind the ban.

Advertisement

St4ck gets community banned on Steam with a $1,450,000 inventory value

According to Pricempire, an inventory tracker tool for Steam traders, St4ck remains in the top 3 position in terms of account value. Over the years the account has been claimed to be running around scams to benefit from them.

However, St4ck had an outrageous break in the 2016 Summer Sale, where he bought thousands of trading cards to level up their Steam account. With so many trades, the trader was able to reach level 32767 with the Summer Sale badge. Interestingly, that was the maximum level one could reach during the sale.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/csgobansbot/status/1709694936033968259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, Steam fixed the limit and helped them reach their true potential of level 59032 by the end. This outrageous milestone gave them celebrity status on the internet and made him an icon. In the next Summer Sale of 2017, a tribute was shown to St4ck with their own custom card for that event.

Over the years, the trader kept on climbing the ladder and came to be known as one of the biggest traders on Steam. However, that reputation didn’t quite last as by the end of 2021 he was getting bombed with feedback calling him a scammer.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/csbumps/status/1709725227859468624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This side of St4ck was highlighted by Alex and Epichamman who provided level-up services for him. However, both users claimed that they weren’t paid by St4ck for their services and had been ghosted. WhatsApp chats between them have also been shared on the internet since last year, but no actions were taken.

Nonetheless in 2023, the trader finally found himself in a pit with a Steam community ban. The reason for the ban is still unknown, however, netizens suspect that it is due to scam allegations. At the moment, the inventory value of St4ck remains at nearly $1,450,000 which seems outrageous. If proven guilty, there is no chance the trader will be able to trade skins from that account ever again.