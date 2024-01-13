EA FC 24 Gavi Versus Fire and Ice SBCs: How to Acquire These Cards in Ultimate Team?

With EA FC 24 releasing the new FC Versus campaign, fans have the opportunity to get their hands on the now-available Gavi Versus Fire and Ice cards. Here’s all you need to know about these two newly released Ultimate Team cards, including how to obtain them.

FC Versus is a unique Ultimate Team campaign from EA FC 24, in which a player gets two card editions: Fire or Ice. Even though they are special editions of the same player, both items will have different stat boosts, Playstyles, and positions. Furthermore, the Fire versions would give additional chemistry to players from the same country, while Ice versions would do the same for players from the same league.

What are the stats of the Gavi Versus Fire and Ice?

The Spaniard’s base Ultimate Team card is an 83-rated Rare Gold. EA Sports recently released the 88-rated Gavi Fire and Ice cards which have some impressive stats. However, the Fire edition focuses on dribbling with First Touch Playstyle+, while the Ice version focuses on passing with Incisive Pass Playstyle+.

With the release of Gavi Versus Fire and Ice, EA FC 24 Ultimate Team now has access to two new special-grade cards from Spain’s top division. These new in-game items would help fans assemble a competitive squad comprised of La Liga or Spanish players. Fans should keep in mind that they can only have one version of the Spanish midfielder in the lineup at a time.

How to acquire these cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans would have to complete two SBCs to obtain both the 88-rated Gavi Fire and Ice cards. Both challenges feature three objectives that require them to put together a team of eleven players. However, fans would have to meet some requirements while building the three lineups. Further, both the Gavi SBCs have identical tasks.

FC Barcelona

One FC Barcelona player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 84.

LaLiga

One LALIGA EA SPORTS player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

Spain

One Spanish player should be in the starting lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

EA FC 24 fans would have to spend approximately 230,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market for each SBC. However, these three tasks could be completed for fewer coins by utilizing untradeable or unwanted cards from their collections. If the required resources are in insufficient supply, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to replenish them.

EA FC 24 fans who wish to obtain these 88-rated Gavi Versus Fire and Ice cards must finish the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) as soon as possible because it is only available for a short period.