Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is Set To Hit All Platforms Soon

Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set for a release and will hut all platforms soon. The official release date of the collaboration is February 14th and an update will hit both games. The trailer showed tons of details including the iconic Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive weapon from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It also showed P fighting in medieval armor hailing to the Chinese culture. Both Souls-like games received tons of praise for their gameplay and intricate story-telling. And with this collaboration, they look to continue their legacy by combining the might of both franchises.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liesofp/status/1755033636146205097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lies of P is based on the story of Pinnochio while Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a game based on the fall of the Han Dynasty. Both games are one of a kind and are worth investing in if you haven’t already. The post-launch updates and DLC for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will come out on February 14th with the collab update.

Advertisement

The update itself will release on almost all platforms and consoles. These include the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, and Mac App Store. This collaboration is one of the most iconic ones in recent memory. It is common for a lot of franchises to collaborate with other ones since it not only allows them to share a chunk of fans but also keeps the content fresh. Fortnite popularized this meta and almost every other franchise is following that up. And Lies of P are simply following the trend to further enrich their title.

What can we expect from the Lies of P x Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty collaboration?

If one is a fan of souls-like games and has played both of the aforementioned titles, there is a ton of content to look forward to. Lies of P is receiving an update where players can use the Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive and Armor set from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Aside from that, the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players could already enjoy two new weapons from Lies of P, the Etiquette Umbrella and the Puppet’s Saber.

This is the second part of the collaboration with content releasing for Lies of P from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The fans responded positively to the second part with most of them talking about a warranted second playthrough now with the DLC.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MixedMarshalArt/status/1755036265081188704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GermanStrands/status/1755050617112797355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The fans love the effort put forth by both studios to follow up on the already-announced collaboration back in September 2023.