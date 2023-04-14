Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.06 adds new features

A month after release, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty continues to receive updates and new features. The Soulslike game from Koei Tecmo is a smash hit and the addition of new features keeps players coming back. The latest addition is the “Inner Discipline” mechanic, which sets a hard limit to Morale Rank. However, this feature will be disabled when partaking in Recruit and Invade. Here’s a list of everything new.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update 1.06 patch notes

Ver. 1.06 Patch Released

A patch for all platforms to add functions, make adjustments, and fix bugs has been released. Details attached and on the website.https://t.co/4wuifKFFRC We will continue to update the game based on your feedback and suggestions. — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) April 14, 2023

Here are the major highlights from the latest update:

Additional Features

Added the new feature “Inner Discipline,” which allows players to set their own maximum Morale Rank. This is accessible via Battle Preparation and then Inner Discipline in the Battle Flag menu. Inner Discipline will prevent Morale Rank from rising above the set limit when obtaining Morale Points by defeating enemies or performing Fatal Strikes. This feature will be disabled while participating in Recruit and Invade sessions. The Elixir and Burial Flag buffs that increase Morale Rank will still be applied above the maximum limit.

Made changes to the Reinforcements menu so that a handshake icon will now be displayed next to the companions who have accompanied the player at least once. Team Ninja has received inquiries from players who have been unable to obtain the achievement/trophy “Great Gatherings.” Those that have confirmed the status of your companions after applying the update and are still unable to obtain the trophy despite fulfilling all of the requirements, can contact customer support.

Added icons to display the location of Zuo Ci and the Blacksmith/Zhu Xia on the minimap.

Added Set Bonus and Inner Discipline to Tutorial under Documents.

Adjustments

Made the following adjustments to the effects of the item Elixir: Changed the mechanics of the effects so that Morale Rank increase is now treated as a buff effect that expires after a set period of time. Changed the Morale Rank increase from 1 to 3. Changed the duration of the effects from 30 seconds to 60.

Enlarged the Affinity hitbox of the flame area generated by the demonized Xiahou Dun’s tail so that it will be easier to neutralize the flames by taking advantage of Five Phase Affinities.

Adjusted the activation timing for the special effect Subtlety of the Water Phase so that it occurs after the Fatal Strike sequence is complete, rather than at the start of Fatal Strikes.

Made adjustments so that the lock-on mechanics would not target enemies awaiting aid.

For the full update changelog including bug fixes, readers can visit the official Wo Long blog.