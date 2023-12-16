Light No Fire trailer emerges as the most watched game trailer from TGA 2023

Light No Fire was first revealed at the The Game Awards (TGA) 2023 and caught the attention of many. Even since then, the game has become one of the most-watched trailers from the event itself.

The title will be developed by Hello Games who are known for their action-adventure survival game, No Man’s Sky. The trailer for this game managed to collect 10 million views, which is the highest among all revealed trailers at TGA 2023.

As shown in the trailer, the game new multiplayer online game will take place in a fantastical world. This game will feature mystical creatures like dragons, rabbit-men, and more, unlike their space-based survival title. Developers shared their ideology behind the upcoming game by saying the following:

Set on a fantasy planet the size of Earth, it brings the depth of a role-playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.

The idea of a fantasy version of Earth has been around for a long time in video games. The concept has been explored in franchises like Elder Scrolls, Baldur’s Gate, Genshin Impact, and more. But all these games take place in a limited space, unlike Light No Fire. The developers mentioned the game will have procedurally generated maps, and players will experience things differently.

The proof procedurally generated map has been provided by ello Games with their No Man’s Shy, which fans adore. Since the development studio is experienced with this type of large-world explorations, it is expected that they will fulfill everything that has been showcased. Although it has to be mentioned, the launch of NMS was disastrous at first, which took a long time to fix.

Fans are hyped about Light No Fire due to the success of No Man’s Sky as a survival exploration game. Some even displayed their excitement to try the game in VR as NMS had one of the best experiences. Though nothing regarding VR support has been shared by the developers yet.

Marvel’s Blade follows Light No Fire in the most-watched trailer list

During the TGA 2023, Akane Studios revealed their next big project, Marvel’s Blade. Many anticipated that the studio had been working on Dishonored 3, which featured supernatural gameplay. However, when the Vampire Hunter was revealed at the event, both comic and game fans were filled with excitement.

Just like Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games, Arkane followed the same cinematic teaser reveal format. Due to the popularity of Blade, the reveal trailer managed to amass 4.3 million views. Recently comic-based games with Marvel Trademark have featured standard narratives, however, Blade features a more dark and gruesome one. This is why viewers got excited about it, as it has been a long due for the fanbase.

Despite such high views, the total viewership is less than half when compared to Light No Fire. Though it has good reasons as the game showcased many features that the gaming community has yet to see. With the recent disappointment of The Day Before, the community is in desperate need of an MMORPG which goes beyond its limit.