All special game announcements at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 was a long yet prosperous event where many games were given the recognition they deserved. The event mainly gives a spotlight to the best people and games that were most successful in a year alongside other announcements. For instance, the show is also used as an opportunity to showcase upcoming projects which fans could anticipate.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thegameawards/status/1732797454389842080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

These announcements are a like tradition to The Game Awards and have been followed every year to build hype around the event. Incidentally, there were many rumors about developers releasing different titles, and some of them came true. Yet, many titles came as a surprise and fans cannot wait to get their hands on them. With The Game Awards 2023 now concluded, here are all the game announcements we got to experience:

Advertisement

Advertisement