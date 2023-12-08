All special game announcements at The Game Awards 2023
The Game Awards 2023 was a long yet prosperous event where many games were given the recognition they deserved. The event mainly gives a spotlight to the best people and games that were most successful in a year alongside other announcements. For instance, the show is also used as an opportunity to showcase upcoming projects which fans could anticipate.
These announcements are a like tradition to The Game Awards and have been followed every year to build hype around the event. Incidentally, there were many rumors about developers releasing different titles, and some of them came true. Yet, many titles came as a surprise and fans cannot wait to get their hands on them. With The Game Awards 2023 now concluded, here are all the game announcements we got to experience:
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons: 505 Games (World Premiere)
- Pony Island 2:Panda Circus (World Premiere)
- The Rise of the Golden Idol (World Premiere)
- Usual June (World Premiere)
- Arknights: Enfield
- The Matchless Kungfu
- Warhammer 40k: Rouge Trader
- Assassins Creed Nexus VR
- Harmonium: The Musical
- WindBlown (World Premiere)
- Trasher (World Premiere)
- Persona 3: Reloaded
- Dave The Diver (World Premiere)
- World of Goo 2 (World Premiere)
- Metaphor Re Fantazio (World Premiere)
- Exodus (World Premiere)
- God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla (World Premiere) Free DLC
- Big Walk by House House (World Premiere)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Lego Fortnite
- Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga (New look at gameplay and world)
- Kemuri (World Premiere)
- No Rest for the Wicked (World Premiere)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Sega: 5 releases
- Dragonball: Sparking Zero (World Premiere)
- The Casting of Frank Stone (World Premiere)
- Visions of Mana
- Rise of the Ronin
- The Outlast Trials
- Hideo Kojima’s OD (World Premiere)
- Jurassic Park: Survival
- Fortnite: Rocket Racing
- Black Myth Wukong
- Suicide Squad: Death to the Justice League
- Warframe: Whispers in the Walls
- Banishers: Ghost of New Eden
- Ready or Not 1.0
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (World Premiere)
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (World Premiere)
- The First Berserker: Khazan (World Premiere)
- Honkai StarRail
- COD MW3: Season 1
- Skull and Bones
- Marvel’s Blade (World Premiere)
- Last Sentinel (World Premiere)
- The First Descendent (World Premiere)
- Zenless Zone Zero (World Preiere)
- Mecha Break (World Preiere)
- Helldivers 2 (World Preiere)
- Warhammer Space Marine II
- GTFO: The Final Chapter
- Den of Wolves (World Premiere)
- Exoborne: Master the Apocalypse (World Premiere)
- Asgard’s Wrath II
- Fallout TV Show
- Light no Fire from the creators of No Man’s Sky (World Premiere)
- Stormgate (World Premiere)
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Ark Survival Ascended
- Final Fantasy XVI DLC
- The Finals
- Bellwright (World Premiere)
- Monster Hunter Wilds (World Premiere)
