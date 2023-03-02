Ludwig reveals his 1997 Subaru Sambar van was stolen after LA storms

In a recent Mogul Mail video, YouTube streamer, Ludwig Ahgren revealed that his “dream car”, a 1997 Subaru Sambar van got stolen from LA. Ludwig revealed the full details of what might have led to the robbery. He explained that a robber entered one of his warehouses and stole the car.

He explained that Aiden was stuck inside the warehouse due to a power outage, and Zipper, a member of his team helped him out. While they could get the door to open, shutting it was impossible.

Ludwig believes the thief took advantage of the storm and stole his minivan.

Also Read: xQc reveals someone was using his credit card, says he “randomly” got to know this

“Here is my cry for help,” Ludwig asks people to help him track his stolen car

someone stole my dream car during the power outages in LA this week 😭 https://t.co/bVWep0FseG — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 28, 2023

While continuing to share the story of how his car might have been stolen, Ludwig said he has already informed the authorities. However, he wants people to also help him if they can. He said: “Here’s my cry for help”.

Ludwig explained how it was a rainy day that resulted in a power outage. He said: “When the rain happened, the power went out and I know this because Aiden, who was at the warehouse, was locked there.”

In the five-minute-long video, Ludwig explained that the car did not cost much but it was of huge sentimental value to him. He said the car must have been for not more than $7000 but held much higher regard in his eyes when compared to his purple car.

Has Ludwig’s car been found?

Ludwig and his fans have been trying to locate the stolen car in LA. In an update tweet, Ludwig said that his car had been found. However, it got moved before the YouTuber could place an AirTag in it. An AirTag would help him keep a tab on his car continuously.

SOMEONE FOUND THE CAR… But then it was moved before we could place an AirTag 🙁 Last seen around this area in LA if y’all live near there keep ur eyes PEELED https://t.co/gEXigJD97Y pic.twitter.com/THYTLZHbEc — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 1, 2023

His supporters on Twitter have also been helpful. They have been suggesting ways that could help him find his precious car. One user said that they must help him at every cost. Other users recommended that he take Myth’s help.

Unfortunately, Myth’s car also got stolen once and he was able to find it. Ludwig’s fans are hopeful that Myth could guide him in the best way possible to find his car.

Also Read: LOUD aaspas Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity