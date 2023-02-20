LOUD aaspas Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!

LOUD aaspas is one of the best Valorant players in the world currently. Today we will look at what makes him the most feared Jett.

aaspas was instrumental in LOUD’s victory against NRG recently. The match was the best Valorant match we have seen this year. With both teams giving it their all in Overtime for the third map, something had to give. We saw aaspas lead his team to victory supported by cauanzin and tuyz. However, today we will look at the Valorant settings for Brazil’s top duelist.

LOUD aaspas Valorant Settings: The Best Jett in the World?

Crosshair

Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Color: Cyan

Cyan Outlines : Off

: Off Center Dot : off

: off Inner Lines : On 1/4/2/0

: On 1/4/2/0 Movement Error : Off

: Off Firing Error : Off

: Off Outer Lines: Off

LOUD’s performance is still as consistent as when Pancada and Sacy were on the team. LOUD has replaced Optic as the most consistent team; which is saying something. Aaspas should get a lot of credit for this consistency.

Mouse Sensitivity

DPI : 800

: 800 Sensitivity : 0.4

: 0.4 Zoom Sensitivity : 1

: 1 Windows Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Raw Input Buffer: Unknown

The lower sensitivity helps with stability which is the opposite of aaspas’s playstyle. His flicky and quick playstyle is designed for a high sensitivity but he makes it work for him.

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Use Object : F

: F Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Melee Weapon : 3

: 3 Spike : 4

: 4 Ability 1: E

E Ability 2: Q

Q Ability 3 : C

: C Ultimate: X

Video Settings

Aaspas previously played on a higher resolution but switched to a lower one to get more frames. A duelist needs to see every pixel in every frame properly. That is why a higher FPS count is the key to fragging consistently. We recommend staying on a relatively lower resolution so you can get a higher FPS.

Resolution : 1280×960

: 1280×960 Aspect Ratio Method : Letterbox

: Letterbox Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Multithreaded Rendering: On

On Material Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality: Low

Low UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

1x Improve Clarity: Off

Off Bloom : Off

: Off Distortion: Off

Off Cast Shadows : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: None

Those are all the settings that make aaspas the most feared duelist in VCT. You can experiment around with his sensitivity and settings to see what makes him tick. For more crosshair and Valorant settings content, stick around at The SportsRush!

