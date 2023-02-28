HomeSearch

xQc reveals someone was using his credit card, says he “randomly” got to know this

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 28/02/2023

xQc

Twitch star, xQc revealed some shocking news while hosting a live stream. During the live broadcast, he said he found out someone was using his credit card without his knowledge. He was extremely surprised about the situation and expressed his anger and frustration.

At the beginning of his live stream, xQc sat down and updated his audience about what was happening in his life. He then explained how he had to take care of some “dumb s**t”.

xQc claims someone was making a “bunch of charges” on his card

While narrating the whole incident to his audience, xQc said he didn’t know the source of the charges. He then explained how he “randomly” came across the transactions when he was checking his bank account. He said:

“So I’m going to be leak something in the chat. I had to deal with some dumb s**t. Brother… just randomly… I had to purchase something. I had to return something to the store.

“So I login to my f***king bank account, or whatever, dude. And I have a bunch of f***king charges on my credit card. I don’t know, from f***king nowhere!”

Someone’s been spending on xQc’s credit card
by u/salamander80 in LivestreamFail

The streamer also claimed that he didn’t know how he was going to handle the situation and what the fix for it would be. However, xQc didn’t say anything about the amount that was spent, and by the time he was finished telling the story, he had calmed himself down.

“Just a bunch of s**t from f***king nowhere! Brother! Brother, hello?! Oh my god, brother! So I’m just confused. I was supposed to fix all this, and I had no idea. So I had to deal with this s**t. Just kind of annoying.”

“Chill, yo! Chill, yo! It’s fine. I’m sure it’ll be fine. Surely.”

Reddit reacts to xQc’s situation

The clip from the incident was shared on r/LivestreamFails and the community was concerned about the streamer. Many users also gave out helpful suggestions to the 27-year-old and told him what has to be done in such a case.

X is yet to disclose any information about the transactions. He has also not confirmed if he has taken any action to get his card blocked or informed his bank about these fraudulent charges.

