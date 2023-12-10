Mark Wahlberg says the script for Uncharted 2 movie is written

Mark Wahlberg recently revealed that the script for the Uncharted 2 movie has been written. The actor talked about this in an exclusive with The Direct, where he talked about his upcoming film Family Plan and detailed about the game adaptation. In the same interview, he also shared other details about the sequel.

When the actor was first chosen to play Victor Sullivan (Sully), many criticized him for his look with a clean shave. However, that look was intended as the story was about Nathan Drake’s early days as a thief and adventurer.

According to Mark Wahlberg, he will keep the mustache in the sequel. At the end of the first movie, the post-credit scene contained a clip where the American actor keeps the mustache look of Victor Sullivan. Since the post-credit scene ends on a cliffhanger, the next part might start where it left off.

PlayStation-based live adaptations have done well with franchises like The Last of Us and Gran Turismo. Despite Uncharted having huge hype, the adaptation didn’t manage to keep the same expectations while on screen. Critics have voted the franchise to be below average in terms of storytelling and cinematography.

Critics’ vote aside, fans believe the previous movie was fun to watch if not a masterpiece. Yet, people are still skeptical about the casting as the roles in the first movie didn’t seem accurately represented. If Uncharted 2 can get over this criticism the franchise can receive the recognition it deserves on big screens.

Can Uncharted 2 live up to the hype?

Fans are hopeful about Uncharted 2, even though it was heavily criticized by critics and other people. In the interview with The Direct, Mark Wahlberg talked about people appreciating him in the end for his look. He quoted the following in the interview:

When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film.

The first movie script was written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holoway, which was considered sub-par at best. It has not been confirmed whether the new story has been written by them. Mark even mentioned he doesn’t know much about the story yet, leaving us on the same page as him. Lastly, he even confirmed his return if he found the story better than the first one.

Following the main lore, Uncharted 2 may be based on the story of the first game released for PlayStation 3. As seen in the post-credit scene, there were mentions of Gabriel Roman, who was the main villain in that story. Sam Drake was also teased at the end of the story, so an original route could be possible.

The story can also be about how Sam and Nathan made it into prison for a heist as seen in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Since the story will have two great characters from the game universe, it is possible that the sequel can redeem itself after the bad press.