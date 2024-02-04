Is Naughty Dog Developing the Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remake?

Fans were left craving for more information when a recent rumor claimed Sony was planning on remaking Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune for the PlayStation 5. However, it is unlikely that Naughty Dog, the original developer of the series, would be working on the rumored remake.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune came out in November 2007 for PlayStation 3. It was highly appreciated by fans and critics, who appreciated the characters, gameplay, and plot. Although it received a few criticism for graphical issues and low frame rate, it still sold over a million copies after ten weeks. This 2007-released action-adventure still set new standards for future video games.

It has been over seven years since Uncharted’s last game, the Lost Legacy, was released. After being dormant for such a long time, fans would definitely love to get some Uncharted action once again. Hence, most were ecstatic when in a recent episode of the XboxEra podcast, it was claimed that the first installment of Uncharted is being remade for PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much information available about the rumored remake of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. So, it is still unknown when this game will hit the shelves. However, considering development has already started, fans might have to wait for a few years, as it is being remade from the ground up.

Which studio is responsible for the Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune remake?

According to XboxEra, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune remake is not being developed by the game’s original creator, Naughty Dog. So, Bluepoint Games could be a good option since they have worked on other remakes. The American developers are widely known for making the Demon’s Soul and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection remakes for the PlayStation 5.

However, XboxEra has also rejected the idea of Bluepoint Games creating the Uncharted remake. They claimed the studio working on the rumored remake is still unknown. According to IGN, Sony was hiring employees for a new internal development team in partnership with PlayStation Studios Visual Arts.

This new integral studio was rumored to be working on a “high visibility project” in collaboration with Naughty Dog. With the new rumors of an Uncharted remake, the project is likely none other than the Drake’s Fortune remake. If all the rumors are true, it would be a mind-blowing experience to play the first Uncharted title with modern graphics and game mechanics.

We would advise fans to take these rumors with some grain of salt, as leaks and rumors can often turn out to be false. However, we will keep fans updated about the Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune remake once more information releases.