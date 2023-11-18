Uncharted Follows in the Footsteps of Tomb Raider, Latest Leak Suggests a Soft Reboot in the Works

It is common knowledge how the much-loved Tomb Raider franchise was almost on the brink of vanishing when the developers chose the path of a reboot, opting to showcase Lara as a hardened survivor navigating a gritty storyline. Interestingly, it seems like Naughty Dog’s adventure series, Uncharted, will be going the same way as recent leaks have hinted at a completely new game being developed by a different studio.

Ever since its debut in 2007, Uncharted has been a staple of the blue side of gaming, and Nathan Drake can be hailed as one of PlayStation’s major mascots. In fact, the last mainline release, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, broke numerous records in 2016, and fans also loved the much shorter Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which brought side characters Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross into focus. However, since then, Naughty Dog has remained completely mum on a possible sequel, with co-president Neil Druckmann even claiming the series had ended for good during an interview with Buzzfeed, where he said, “Uncharted 4 was one of our best-selling games—and we’re able to put our final brushstroke on that story and say that we’re done.”

Fans refused to accept such a statement and were confident that PlayStation would not let one of their flagship franchises die off so easily. Moreover, it seems like they were right after all as recent leaks have hinted at a possible soft reboot for the franchise. Incidentally, a scene from the Live from PlayStation trailer showed a young female adventurer sporting blonde hair, and fans have inferred that the character might be Nathan and Elena’s daughter, Cassie Blake. Likewise, Insider Gaming further speculated that Sony has greenlit a mainline Uncharted reboot, although it would most likely be developed by a different first-party studio.

Will Naughty Dog be a part of the Uncharted reboot?

Although most leakers have speculated that an Uncharted reboot is in the works, there is a debate about the studio behind the project. It was initially revealed that Bend Studios, the developers behind Days Gone, were working on an Uncharted Reboot. However, recent leaks mention that the project was ultimately canceled as Bend is currently working on a completely new open-world IP.

Nevertheless, it has been said that Naughty Dog, the original creators of Uncharted, would not be working directly on the reboot, but would instead oversee the project. At the same time, one cannot rule out a remake of the older Uncharted titles, seeing as how such a direction has brought Sony immense success in the past. Still, despite such speculation, nothing has been announced officially yet, and all we can do is wait as time will reveal what Uncharted’s next step might be.