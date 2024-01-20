Uncharted Fans Accuse the Upcoming Indiana Jones Game of Plagiarism, Raise Dispute on Social Media

Lucasfilm is working with Bethesda to release the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game. This game will be exclusive to Xbox as well as PC and will be available via the Game Pass as well. However, PlayStation fans have shown discontent with the upcoming title and claimed that all of it is plagiarised.

Advertisement

The first Indiana Jones story was shared in 1981 through the film Raiders of the Lost Ark. The movie arguably brought about a revolution in the action-adventure genre. It could be said that the action-adventure stories of finding hidden treasure came to being through Indiana Jones.

#IndianaJones and the Great Circle is an all-new adventure game that features a mix of combat, stealth, puzzles, gunplay, and of course…Indy’s whip! Use it for traversal, as a distraction, or taking out enemies. You aren’t just playing as Indiana Jones, you ARE Indiana Jones. pic.twitter.com/OMZBdTvEVz — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

Furthermore, Tomb Raider (1996) takes the crown of being the first game to feature a similar approach to Indiana Jones’ adventures. However, Sony took the spotlight and raised the benchmark after the release of the Uncharted franchise.

The announcement of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle caused a great commotion on the internet as PlayStation fans accused it of being plagiarised. That is not the case indeed as Uncharted is a third-person adventure game, while the upcoming Xbox exclusive is made in first-person. On top of it, the case of plagiarism makes no sense as no one has a monopoly on the genre.



indiana game is mainly 1st person because they knew they couldn’t compete with uncharted 4 on that pov, smart pic.twitter.com/Ft2Rq7LxZ6 — fourfive (@fourfivesix66) January 18, 2024

Additionally, it was because of Indiana Jones that the idea of hidden treasures and adventure came to be. It is wrong to say that the game is plagiarising Uncharted, as the Indiana Jones franchise has always been a pioneer in the field..

What do fans think of Indiana Jones game and Uncharted?

Xbox and PlayStation fans do not need a reason to get at each other’s throats. Both fanbases try to force their views on the other and claim supremacy, which in turn escalates the issue further.

Advertisement

All the comments below the Indiana Jones trailer are complaining that it should be in third person and a carbon copy of Uncharted but I’m here like “yes, let me entangle and trip bad guys with the first-person whip. I am ready to be Dr. Blazkowicz Jones” pic.twitter.com/P9Ow5DZP1J — Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) January 18, 2024

Just after the reveal of the Indiana Jones game, many fans claimed the game should have been third-person like Uncharted. At the same time, other parts of the fanbase have been fine with the first-person idea as that’s unique for the title. Fans believe it is okay to take this risk as recent games have mostly followed the same third-person camera view, which has become a boring staple for adventure games.



People be like “Why don’t devs takes risks anymore?” and then look at this and get mad that it’s not exactly like Uncharted or every other game they’ve been playing the last 15 years lol. https://t.co/CotuNwyQ11 — MarioSniper (@MarioGotSniped) January 19, 2024

It is for sure that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will not have the same story as Uncharted as the story is set in the past. Due to its historical settings, the game will feature Nazis and other forces from the pages of history. Nevertheless, the story’s intensity depends on the future and the way it is adopted by the developers.