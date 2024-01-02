MrBeast Claims His YouTube Channel Gained 99 Million Subscribers in 2023, How Long Will It Take for Him to Be Number One on the Platform?

The year 2023 has been a very eventful year for streamers and content creators, especially for Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. He recently shared a graph on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, revealing he gained over 99 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

YouTube’s top 20 channels that gained the most subscribers in the 2023 list were dominated by Asian creators. However, Jimmy is the only American YouTuber to feature on the list. He did so by taking the top spot there with a massive margin. Next to the North Carolina-native is ZAMZAM ELECTRONIC TRADING with only over 40 million subscribers gained in 2023.

Every video released on Donaldson’s channel has over 100 million views. Even his latest video, “I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement,” has already over 62 million views. These videos not only get views but also new audiences. The videos that especially helped MrBeast to gain over 99 million new subscribers were “$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!,” “Ages 1 – 100 Fight For $500,000,” and “$1 vs $500,000 Plane Ticket!.”

Fans were surprised to see the huge gap between MrBeast and the channel at the second place. They were happy for their favorite creator to take the top spot. After seeing this 2023 graph, fans also stated that MrBeast would soon become the most subscribed channel on YouTube by dethroning T-Series.

How Long Will It Take for MrBeast to be the most subscribed channel on YouTube?

MrBeast is hailed as the “YouTube King,” as he is currently the most subscribed individual on YouTube with over 225 million subscribers. When it comes to the most subscribed channel on the red side, he still has T-Series ahead of him with over 256 million subscribers. The latter is an Indian brand channel that releases music videos from the South Asian subcontinent.

The 2023 graph shared by Donaldson also featured T-Series with 25 million subscribers gained in 2023. Despite there being a huge gap between the two on that list, T-Series already had more numbers than MrBeast to begin with. However, the 25-year-old with 99 million subscribers is hot on its heels.

The difference between the number of subscribers gained in 2023 between MrBeast and T-Series was 74 million. Seeing this data, we could estimate that the American content creator might take the top spot on the platform in the beginning of 2025.