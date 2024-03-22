MrBeast Cannot Seem to Catch a Break, Faces Criticism Even for Asking Fans What Their Favorite Chocolate Is

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is no stranger to controversies and can handle criticism very well. However, it must be tiring for him to be criticized over every small thing. MrBeast owns the second most subscribed YouTube channel in the world, with over 246 million subscribers. Besides creating record-breaking content, he is also a successful entrepreneur known for his brands, MrBeast Feastables and MrBeast Burgers.

Being quite a resourceful person, the YouTuber often engages personally with his fans. Similarly, Jimmy recently took to his official X handle to ask what chocolate his followers loved to eat other than Feastables. He also claimed that their answers would be helpful for a study about the most preferred chocolates in the market, stating, “What’s your favorite chocolate snack that’s not Feastables? Want to study what’s out there”

Although most fans shared their favorite chocolate brands in the comments, some decided to criticize MrBeast. While the question was pretty innocent, a couple of people chose to question MrBeast for encouraging terrible dietary habits. An X user by the name of Three Year Letterman gave Jimmy the moniker “Mr Least,” and called him out for encouraging unhealthy habits in kids. In fact, the user even claimed he knew what he was saying since he was a youth football coach who “forced his players to eat 100% beef-fed beef.”

Why did MrBeast ask everyone for their favorite chocolate?

It is important to note that several prominent content creators and business owners often prefer personalized engagement with their fans and customers to understand them better. This helps with the planned development of their content and products. This was the reason behind MrBeast asking the question as he clearly stated that he was studying different varieties of chocolate out in the market.

Based on MrBeast’s tweet, he might be doing research for an upcoming variant of Feastables. Many fans believed that he might be planning to recreate different kinds of chocolates under his brand name to increase his customer base. MrBeast Feastables already has seven new and improved flavours, Milk Chocolate, Milk Crunch, Almond, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Crunch, Dark Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. However, the record-breaking YouTuber has always aspired to be the best in the business, and this might help take his company to the next level.



However, Kris Tyson, one of Jimmy’s closest friends and fellow content creator, had a hilarious take on the whole situation. Keeping in mind the insane video ideas of MrBeast, he claimed on X that the question was a test and anyone who chose chocolates other than Feastables would get their houses crushed for a video.