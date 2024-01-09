Nvidia is one of the most reliable graphic card companies in the world. They are the largest GPU manufacturer in the world and run the market alongside AMD. Moreover, with the new Nvidia RTX 40 Super Series, you can get even better graphics with smoother frames in most games. This piece will look at everything we know about the latest Nvidia series products that the company plans on releasing this year.

Nvidia Announces The RTX 40 Super Series Graphics Card: Here’s Everything We Know

Card Performance

Where to Buy

Prices and Release Dates

Nvidia has been in the graphics card business for years and keeps improving its products. They are currently the backbone of the video gaming industry due to their GPU and hardware offerings. Moreover, they even have tie-ups with numerous PC and laptop manufacturers which further increases their reach. On the way to getting better, their newer graphic cards have been improved with hardware and AI capabilities as we will discuss in the next section.

This news comes after months of speculation. Nvidia announced the new Super Graphic cards as part of their CES 2024 announcements. The Super line hasn’t made any new ground since 2019 when they were first introduced. Let us take a look at everything we know about these cards including the price, release date and a couple of important details consumers should know about them.

Card Performance

So the current line of announcements includes the introduction of the 40 Super series like the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER. These new GPUs will have Ada Lovelace Architecture that will provide support for the DLSS 3 and 3.5. By default, they will have to support the previous generations of supersampling technologies.

The RTX 4080 Super will be faster than its predecessor which is the RTX 3080Ti boasting even more power than them and double the performance. It is also the best GPU for 4K gaming as advised by Nvidia. Now, the RTX 4070Ti Super is for high-end 1440p gameplay while it also gives 2.5 times better frame rates than the RTX 3070Ti. If one were to look for a cheaper and better alternative, the RTX 4070 Super is for people who are looking for a lower-end performance while still retaining 1440p quality.

Not only gaming, but the AI Tenser Cores enhance productivity through all Adobe applications and keep productivity consistent. In terms of AI, the RTX 4080 Super generates images almost 1.7x faster and videos 1.5x faster than the RTX 3080Ti. The AI of these GPUs is going to unlock a new realm of productivity and innovation for Windows PCs.

TL;DR, the RTX 4080 Super provides faster DLSS frame generation than the 30 series and also supports fully ray-traced games at 4k Resolution. The TX 4070Ti supports 4K but will offer better performance at 1440p and is 1.6x times faster than the 3070Ti. Finally, the RTX 4070 Super provides decent performance in comparison to both of the aforementioned graphic cards. Plus, it is comparatively a lot cheaper.

Where to Buy

Select retailers are going to keep stock of these GPUs upon release. In addition to that, Nvidia.com itself will have stock of these products. Factory overclocked models will be available for consumers from ASUS, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY, and ZOTAC. Now that we know where one can get these GPU pieces from, let us take a look at the release date and prices for each of these pieces.

Prices and Release Dates

Now, the good news for folks who are going to build a PC this year is that all of these GPUs will be released in January itself. Now, the release dates for each of these GPUs are spread out. However, by the end of Jan, consumers will have their hands on all three models.

The most affordable one out of all three which is the RTX 4070 Super , will launch on January 17th starting at $599.

, will launch on January 17th starting at $599. The mid-range one is the RTX 4070Ti Super and it will not get a founder’s edition. That is why, consumers will have to purchase it through an OEM like MSI. This unit will be priced at $799 and will be released on January 24th.

and it will not get a founder’s edition. That is why, consumers will have to purchase it through an OEM like MSI. This unit will be priced at $799 and will be released on January 24th. The RTX 4080 Super, the most powerful out of the bunch will release on January 31st, and its price will be a whopping $999.

In addition to all of these confirmed graphic cards, we know that Nvidia is going to replace all the non super counterparts which are the RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4070. Nvidia has also claimed that the RTX 4090 is faster than the RTX 4080 Super. This ensures that players have the freedom to select according to their preferences and budget.