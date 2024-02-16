How to Play 3 Point Contest and All-Star Game in NBA 2k24?

After the Super Bowl 2024, the United States is ready for another grand sporting event. It is the NBA All-Star 2024, the most-awaited exhibition match by the NBA, where 24 of the league’s star players play against each other. Before that on Saturday Night, there will be multiple exciting events, including the 3-Point Contest.

Amidst the hype for the NBA All-Star 2024, fans themselves would like to participate in the much-awaited 3-Point Contest and All-Star matchup. So, the easiest way to fulfill this dream is via NBA 2K24, where fans can easily recreate the 3-Point Contest and All-Star game.

How to recreate the All-Star Team-Up in NBA 2K24?

Basketball fans would love to play the upcoming All-Star matches in NBA 2K24. However, they would require two fellow NBA 2K24 players to recreate the exhibition match in the game. So, follow the guide below to recreate the upcoming exhibition match in NBA 2K24.

Select “Play Now” from the game’s menu.

They need to select “Play With Friends Online.”

Then select the “All-Star Team-Up” option.

Select the team and player to start the match.

How to create the 3-Point Contest in NBA 2K24?

After the All-Star Team-Up, fans would be eager to recreate the 3-Point Contest in NBA 2K24. After all, who doesn’t love throwing in some excellent three-pointers, whether in the real world or the game? Follow the steps below to find out how to recreate the exciting challenge.

Select “MyNBA Eras” from the main menu.

Now, select “MyNBA” and create a new save file.

Select the “Modern Era” from the various eras listed there.

Then select the team and then “Auto Generate Rookies” to continue.

Choose the Saturday Night of the All-Star Weekend on the in-game calendar.

In the Game Day menu, select “Participate in the 3PT Contest”.

Then wait for the game to simulate that day and finally enjoy the 3PT Contest.

Aside from recreating the 3-Point Contest, fans can also use the “MyNBA Eras” to recreate the All-Star exhibition match. Fans would have to follow most of the steps for recreating the 3-Point Contest, but they would have to select the All-Star Weekend’s Sunday instead of Saturday from the calendar.

That’s all fans have to do to enjoy some All-Star and 3-Point action before the real action-packed All-Star Weekend takes place between February 16 to 18. There is a lot for the basketball fans to look forward to this weekend.