NBA All-Star Game 2024: Best Bars Near the Indiana Pacers’ Stadium

The 2024 NBA All-Star game is scheduled to be hosted by the Indiana Pacers. The event will occur in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse stadium from the 16th to the 18th of February. The three-day event is expected to see a lot of fans from across the country traveling to Indianapolis and get a chance to watch the best players in action. To help the traveling fans unwind, we have compiled a list of the best pubs and bars in the city that they can visit to unwind during the weekend.

Kilroy’s Bar & Grill

Kilroy’s Bar & Grill is one of the best options near the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse arena. It is located in downtown Indianapolis and is 0.3 miles from the stadium. The bar has sufficient seating capacity, and the menu is suited for fans looking to watch the game with a beer in their hand. Kilroy’s Cajun Chips, tenderloin sandwiches, and Kilroy’s famous stuffed breadsticks are some of the best-rated dishes on their menu. The place has 469 reviews on Yelp, with a rating of 3.8. With big screens broadcasting sports events, it’s the perfect go-to place during the All-Star weekend.

Four Finger Distillery

The Four Finger Distillery is another convenient option for the fans with a distance of just 0.7 miles from the arena. For people who prefer spirits to beers, Four Fingers would be the ideal destination. They have a good mix of cocktails on their menu to choose from at a moderate price. The distillery is connected with Greek’s Pizza, and you can order from their menu to pair with your drinks. Even though the place has only 75 reviews on Yelp, the rating stands at 4.8.

Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub

If you enjoy pizzas, the best place to watch a game would be Pearl Street Pizzeria & Pub. Located at a walking distance of 0.3 miles from the arena, the pizzeria has a bar seating and a dining area. The place is famous for its homemade pizza dough and a variety of options for toppings. Pearl Street also caters to the Indiana Pacers fans with large screens around the bar and is usually filled on gameday. It has a 4.0 rating on Yelp, with 386 users having reviewed it.

Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery

Located at a mile distance from the Gainsbridge arena if you are traveling by vehicle, the Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery is another great option to enjoy the game. Their food menu has a plethora of options in burgers and sandwiches. The fish and chips have always been a favorite for the frequent visitors. If you are a beer lover, then, Loughmiller’s should be your destination, with fourteen types of draught beers to choose from. The place has a 3.8 rating on Yelp, with 242 users having reviewed it.

Nine Irish Brothers

The Nine Irish Brothers is located on Massachusetts Avenue and is 1.4 miles from the arena. If you enjoy the Irish pub vibe, then you should definitely check this place out. Everything about this place is meant to be Irish, including the drinks, food, ambiance, and music. Some of the recommended options from the menu are Fish & Chips, Reuben, Guinness, and Irish Whiskey. It is rated 3.9 by 272 users on Yelp.