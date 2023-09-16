Rated an Unreasonable 6 OVR Higher Than LeBron James in 2K, Victor Wembanyama’s 84 Rating Gets ‘Shaky’ Explanation from Ronnie2K

The Victor Wembanyama hype is still showing no signs of slowing down. In the recently released NBA 2K24, the Frenchman already has a staggering rating of 84 despite not playing a single game in the NBA. This makes him the highest-rated rookie in the history of 2K, higher than even LeBron James, who was a 78 in his first year. During a sit-down with reporter, Emily Austin, on her show, ‘The Hoop Chat‘, Ronnie 2K was asked to explain his team’s controversial decision.

Wembanyama’s rating has been the cause of real controversy because he has been rated six points higher than even ‘The King’. Despite entering the NBA directly after high school, LeBron came ready. Admittedly, he was already one of the best in the league by his first rep for the Cavaliers. To 2K’s credit, this was reflected ahead of James’ sophomore season, when he received a rating of 88 from the game. And since then, his rating has always hovered in the high 90s.

Nevertheless, an explanation was required from Ronnie 2K.

Ronnie 2K explains Wembanyama’s rating, despite predicting a different player to be ROTY

An 84 is a spectacular first rating for anybody on NBA 2K. However, most people would say it is too high for a rookie who hasn’t played a single game in the league, which has been the cause for controversy. Explaining 2K’s rationale behind Wemby’s astronomically high rookie rating, Ronnie 2K said the following:

“Yeah, so 84, the highest since we changed our rating system to be historical…But Wemby’s not only the highest rookie, but the highest by a lot. John Wall and Zion Williamson were also 81s. So for him to be an 84 is a real statement that we’re making, that we think he is going to be really good. I’m excited…”

Ronnie further spoke about Wembanyama’s Summer League performances, discussing why his first performance wasn’t the greatest. All in all, the face of 2K made it clear that he is a believer in ‘Wemby’. Yet, when it came to making Rookie of the Year predictions, he had a different player in mind.

“I actually think Chet Holmgren is going to be Rookie of the Year.”

While Holmgren was drafted in 2022, he hasn’t played a single NBA game so far due to a foot injury. While this is unfortunate for the player, it does make him eligible to be in the race for Rookie of the Year this season. After all, technically, it will be his first season in the NBA.

However, while he has been training on an NBA level for some time now, winning the award is unlikely to be easy for the Holmgren. If Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson are indeed the players they have been made out to be, things will likely be beyond interesting next season.

Victor Wembanyama is currently getting paid higher than Stephen Curry did in his MVP seasons

Selected first overall, Victor Wembanyama received a four-year- $55 million deal from the San Antonio Spurs. This brings his average salary to $13.7 million per season. To put into context how lucrative the deal is, Stephen Curry earned less money than Wemby currently does, during arguably his best years.

When Curry won his two MVP awards, the Warriors star was on a four-year- $44 million contract, which brought his average earnings to $11 million per season.

It must be noted that Steph was on a team-friendly deal because of his ankle injury concerns at the time. However, it can’t denied that Victor’s first contract in the NBA is beyond lucrative. Fans will hope he can live up to it during his rookie season.