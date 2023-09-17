xQc fails to get his face scanned in NBA 2K24, the saga continues

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is among the finest streamers and is well-known for the variety of content on his stream. Recently, he was streaming the newly-released NBA 2K24. But while playing this game, he couldn’t make his face, a problem he has been dealing with for a long time.

Whether it’s real or virtual world, xQc has been seen playing a lot of sports. He recently participated in the Sidemen Charity Match, playing as a goalkeeper for YouTube All-Star. However, the 27-year-old ended up losing 8-5 to the opposition Sidemen FC despite his best trials.

Aside from playing soccer at this charity match, xQc also tried his luck in basketball. Instead of playing in the real world, the Twitch streamer was playing NBA 2K24. But his plans to play some basketball in this newly-released video game also didn’t go as planned.

xQc can’t get his face in NBA 2K24

The 27-year-old is a major NBA 2K fan, as he has played the past installments on livestream. Now when the new edition is out there, he livestreamed playing the NBA 2K24’s MyCAREER mode. So, he then tried making his in-game avatar that looks like him.

The career mode lets fans create avatars that look like them. But to do so, they must scan their face using the MyNBA 2K Companion app and then upload it to the MyPLAYER account. xQc also followed these specific steps to create his avatar. However, the results didn’t resemble the streamer at all.

He kept re-scanning his face, but every time his MyPLAYER face had the wrong skin color. The streamer was frustrated by this issue, as it was not something he was dealing with for the first time. xQc faced the same problem even in the past NBA 2K installments.

His fans criticized the developers for this feature after seeing xQc struggle to scan his face. Meanwhile, some fans praised the face model for looking like the streamer, especially the nose. Some also made fun of the wrong skin color that NBA 2K gave to xQc’s in-game avatar.

NBA 2K24 receives a lot of backslash

The newly-released NBA 2K24 didn’t get the praises that the developers might have wanted. Instead, they received tons of criticism from the fans, especially those who played it on their PCs. This new NBA title got a lot of negativity for the new Shooting Stump and badge regression mechanic.

But the real hit to the NBA 2K24 came from the PC users. They were highly dissatisfied with the developers for considering PC setups as old-generation. Because of this classification, PC gamers can’t enjoy the game to its full potential as their PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can. This has resulted in this newly-released game receiving 2/10 on Steam.

It seems xQc might also be among those PC users who didn’t have the most fun playing NBA 2K24. But the streamer also was rated the worst player at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, click here to find out more about it.