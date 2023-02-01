Red Dead Online February 2023 bonuses and rewards
Danyal Arabi
|Published 01/02/2023
Red Dead Online is back with a fresh set of bonuses for February 2023. Celebrate Valentine’s day in Red Dead Online to get a bunch of rewards including free boots for players who log in. Hardcore Telegram Missions will be paying 3x the rewards this month alongside a few featured series. These are according to a set schedule and the calendar has been detailed below.
3X money, gold, and XP on Hardcore Telegram Missions this month in Red Dead Online
Take on a Free Aim only challenge against highly skilled enemies in Hardcore Telegram missions and get Triple Rewards.
Plus, 2X RDO$ and XP for completing the Trade Route Free Roam event, and more this month in Red Dead Online: https://t.co/3KSQDiJ2tD pic.twitter.com/1QPMKRxNeL
— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 31, 2023
Bonuses
2X RDO$ Gold, and XP
- Trade Route
- Free Roam Missions (30% XP for doing Free Roam Missions with a Posse)
- Ember of the East Blood Money Opportunity
- Call to Arms
3X RDO$, Gold, and XP
- Hardcore Telegram Missions
- Featured Series (Calendar below)
Valentine’s Day bonuses
- 5 Chocolate Bars, 1 Brandy, and Pink and Black Oakley Boots for logging in
- Emote to another player and receive an offer for 50% off any Established or Distinguished Role Item
Weekly bonuses
Featured Series Calendar
- Jan 31 – Feb 6: Team Up Series: Hostile Territory, Name Your Weapon, Plunder, and Team Shootout
- Feb 7 – Feb 13: Race Series: Race, Open Race, Target Race, and Open Target Race
- Feb 14 – Feb 20: Bow and Arrow Series: Make It Count and Target Race
- Feb 21 – Feb 27: Hardcore Public Enemy Series
Weekly Bonuses
- Jan 31 – Feb 6: Play with a Persistent Posse this week to receive the Tiltham Hat in black
- Feb 7 – Feb 13: Play Call to Arms with a Persistent Posse this week to receive the red version of the Daventry Jacket
- Feb 14 – 20: Complete any Blood Money Opportunity with a Persistent Posse this week to receive a pair of silver Concho Pants
- Feb 21 – Feb 27: Play the Featured Series with a Persistent Posse this week to receive red Woodland Gloves
Monthlong Rewards
- Complete Destroyed by Grief to receive an Offer for 50% off a Camp Tent
- Craft an item at your Campfire to receive an Offer for 40% off the Fast Travel Post
- Place Top 3 in any Race to receive the Subtle Wave Emote
Discounts
30% off
- Kladruber and Race Horses
- Camp Dogs and Camp Themes
40% off
- Saddles and Improved Saddles
- Revolvers
- High-velocity ammo
50% off
- Skirts
- Pants
Prime Gaming benefits
Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive a gift consisting of 5 Gold Bars. Players will also receive the Rulfo Boots in red, Marshall Coat in black, and an Offer for 40% off a Deluxe Campfire, now through March 6.
