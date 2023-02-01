Red Dead Online February 2023 bonuses and rewards

Red Dead Online is back with a fresh set of bonuses for February 2023. Celebrate Valentine’s day in Red Dead Online to get a bunch of rewards including free boots for players who log in. Hardcore Telegram Missions will be paying 3x the rewards this month alongside a few featured series. These are according to a set schedule and the calendar has been detailed below.

Also read: IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In schedule: Day one matches, teams attending, and where to watch

3X money, gold, and XP on Hardcore Telegram Missions this month in Red Dead Online

Take on a Free Aim only challenge against highly skilled enemies in Hardcore Telegram missions and get Triple Rewards. Plus, 2X RDO$ and XP for completing the Trade Route Free Roam event, and more this month in Red Dead Online: https://t.co/3KSQDiJ2tD pic.twitter.com/1QPMKRxNeL — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 31, 2023

Bonuses

2X RDO$ Gold, and XP

Trade Route

Free Roam Missions (30% XP for doing Free Roam Missions with a Posse)

(30% XP for doing Free Roam Missions with a Posse) Ember of the East Blood Money Opportunity

Call to Arms

3X RDO$, Gold, and XP

Hardcore Telegram Missions

Featured Series (Calendar below)

Valentine’s Day bonuses

5 Chocolate Bars, 1 Brandy, and Pink and Black Oakley Boots for logging in

Emote to another player and receive an offer for 50% off any Established or Distinguished Role Item

Weekly bonuses

Featured Series Calendar

Jan 31 – Feb 6: Team Up Series : Hostile Territory , Name Your Weapon , Plunder , and Team Shootout

: , , , and Feb 7 – Feb 13: Race Series : Race , Open Race , Target Race , and Open Target Race

: , , , and Feb 14 – Feb 20: Bow and Arrow Series : Make It Count and Target Race

: and Feb 21 – Feb 27: Hardcore Public Enemy Series

Weekly Bonuses

Jan 31 – Feb 6: Play with a Persistent Posse this week to receive the Tiltham Hat in black

Feb 7 – Feb 13: Play Call to Arms with a Persistent Posse this week to receive the red version of the Daventry Jacket

with a Persistent Posse this week to receive the red version of the Daventry Jacket Feb 14 – 20: Complete any Blood Money Opportunity with a Persistent Posse this week to receive a pair of silver Concho Pants

with a Persistent Posse this week to receive a pair of silver Concho Pants Feb 21 – Feb 27: Play the Featured Series with a Persistent Posse this week to receive red Woodland Gloves

Monthlong Rewards

Complete Destroyed by Grief to receive an Offer for 50% off a Camp Tent

to receive an Offer for 50% off a Camp Tent Craft an item at your Campfire to receive an Offer for 40% off the Fast Travel Post

Place Top 3 in any Race to receive the Subtle Wave Emote

Discounts

30% off

Kladruber and Race Horses

Camp Dogs and Camp Themes

40% off

Saddles and Improved Saddles

Revolvers

High-velocity ammo

50% off

Skirts

Pants

Prime Gaming benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive a gift consisting of 5 Gold Bars. Players will also receive the Rulfo Boots in red, Marshall Coat in black, and an Offer for 40% off a Deluxe Campfire, now through March 6.

Also read: Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super returns with update v23.30: New Gohan and Piccolo skins added