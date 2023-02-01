HomeSearch

Red Dead Online February 2023 bonuses and rewards

Danyal Arabi
|Published 01/02/2023

Red Dead Online February 2023 bonuses and rewards

Red Dead Online is back with a fresh set of bonuses for February 2023. Celebrate Valentine’s day in Red Dead Online to get a bunch of rewards including free boots for players who log in. Hardcore Telegram Missions will be paying 3x the rewards this month alongside a few featured series. These are according to a set schedule and the calendar has been detailed below.

Also read: IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In schedule: Day one matches, teams attending, and where to watch

3X money, gold, and XP on Hardcore Telegram Missions this month in Red Dead Online

Bonuses

2X RDO$ Gold, and XP

  • Trade Route
  • Free Roam Missions (30% XP for doing Free Roam Missions with a Posse)
  • Ember of the East Blood Money Opportunity
  • Call to Arms

3X RDO$, Gold, and XP

  • Hardcore Telegram Missions
  • Featured Series (Calendar below)

Valentine’s Day bonuses

  • 5 Chocolate Bars, 1 Brandy, and Pink and Black Oakley Boots for logging in
  • Emote to another player and receive an offer for 50% off any Established or Distinguished Role Item

Weekly bonuses

Featured Series Calendar

  • Jan 31 – Feb 6: Team Up SeriesHostile TerritoryName Your WeaponPlunder, and Team Shootout
  • Feb 7 – Feb 13: Race SeriesRaceOpen RaceTarget Race, and Open Target Race
  • Feb 14 – Feb 20: Bow and Arrow SeriesMake It Count and Target Race
  • Feb 21 – Feb 27: Hardcore Public Enemy Series

Weekly Bonuses

  • Jan 31 – Feb 6: Play with a Persistent Posse this week to receive the Tiltham Hat in black
  • Feb 7 – Feb 13: Play Call to Arms with a Persistent Posse this week to receive the red version of the Daventry Jacket
  • Feb 14 – 20: Complete any Blood Money Opportunity with a Persistent Posse this week to receive a pair of silver Concho Pants
  • Feb 21 – Feb 27: Play the Featured Series with a Persistent Posse this week to receive red Woodland Gloves

Monthlong Rewards

  • Complete Destroyed by Grief to receive an Offer for 50% off a Camp Tent
  • Craft an item at your Campfire to receive an Offer for 40% off the Fast Travel Post
  • Place Top 3 in any Race to receive the Subtle Wave Emote

Discounts

30% off

  • Kladruber and Race Horses
  • Camp Dogs and Camp Themes

40% off

  • Saddles and Improved Saddles
  • Revolvers
  • High-velocity ammo

50% off

  • Skirts
  • Pants

Prime Gaming benefits

Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will receive a gift consisting of 5 Gold Bars. Players will also receive the Rulfo Boots in red, Marshall Coat in black, and an Offer for 40% off a Deluxe Campfire, now through March 6.

Also read: Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super returns with update v23.30: New Gohan and Piccolo skins added

About the author
Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi

Danyal Arabi is an Esports writer and Editor at The SportsRush. With a vested interest in computers since an early age he has managed to sink more than 4000 hours into CS: GO over the years. As a Deus Ex enjoyer and fan of the earlier Assassin's Creeds, narrative-driven games have taken much of his time. Being a 2D fighter enthusiast across franchises like Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter, a fair few controllers have been sacrificed in his pursuit to win. Apart from all things gaming, Danyal enjoys motorsport, bowling, and spending weekends with his pals over good food and banter.

Read more from Danyal Arabi