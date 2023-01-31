Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super returns with update v23.30 : New Gohan and Piccolo skins added

Originally released in August 2022, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration was one of the biggest the game received. Following these additions, the game went through multiple season with no signs of new skins or items related to it. Today, Epic Games has dropped an update, bringing back the Dragon Ball theme and brand new skins. From Kamehamehas to the Nimbus Cloud, here’s everything added.

Kamehamehas return to Fortnite with latest Dragon Ball collaboration patch

In the v23.30 update, Son Gohan and Piccolo from the Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO movie make their Fortnite debut, the Kamehameha attack item and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item are out of the vault, and Dragon Ball Adventure Island is back!

GO BEYOND ONCE AGAIN IN BATTLE ROYALE

Throughout each match in Battle Royale/Zero Build, the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) items will fall from the sky in capsules. Launch a devastating energy beam with the Kamehameha, and with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun), take flight around the Island! The frequency of capsules will increase as the Storm closes in, meaning the end of each match will be primetime for an epic showdown.

These two items will remain in Battle Royale/Zero Build until v23.40.

DRAGON BALL ADVENTURE ISLAND RETURNS TO FORTNITE

The adventure continues!

Back in Fortnite starting now, go on a Dragon Ball collecting adventure in Dragon Ball Adventure Island. Made by creator team Vysena Studios, this island features sites inspired by iconic locations from Dragon Ball — visit Goku’s House, Kami’s Palace, the Room of Spirit & Time, and Beerus’ Planet! At any time during your adventure, test your power in Tenkaichi Budokai, the open PvP battle arena.

Starting January 31 at 9 AM ET, complete a Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest on this island to unlock the Gohan Beast Spray. And starting 9 AM ET on February 7, complete another Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest to unlock the Orange Piccolo Spray! Dragon Ball Adventure Island can be accessed from either the Discover screen or island code 5642-8525-5429.

THE DRAGON BALL SET GAINS POWER

While wielding great powers on the Battle Royale Island or collecting Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, venture as Dragon Team members Son Gohan or Piccolo. These new Outfits — and their matching accessories — are available in the Item Shop starting now!

SON GOHAN OUTFIT

Go beyond your limit! Use the Son Gohan Outfit’s built-in Gohan’s Charging Up Emote to switch to Super Saiyan. (The Super Saiyan Style can be selected in the Locker as well.)

SON GOHAN ACCESSORIES

Accessories matching the Son Gohan Outfit are also available:

Gohan’s Cape Back Bling – A gift from Piccolo to inspire him to return to training. (Included with the Son Gohan Outfit. Can only be used with this Outfit.)

– A gift from Piccolo to inspire him to return to training. (Included with the Son Gohan Outfit. Can only be used with this Outfit.) Gohan’s Beast Axe Pickaxe – Go beyond ultimate! Reactive — surges with lightning upon hitting Weak Points.

– Go beyond ultimate! Capsule No. 576 Glider – Property of Capsule Corporation.

PICCOLO OUTFIT

Unleash your inner strength. Use the Piccolo Outfit’s built-in Piccolo’s Charging Up Emote to manifest the Power Awakening version of Piccolo. (The Power Awakening Style can also be selected in the Locker.)

PICCOLO ACCESSORIES

Additionally available are accessories matching the Piccolo Outfit:

Piccolo’s Cape and Turban Back Bling – Cape and turban that Piccolo can put on and take off with his demon power. (Included with the Piccolo Outfit. Can only be used with this Outfit.)

– Cape and turban that Piccolo can put on and take off with his demon power. (Included with the Piccolo Outfit. Can only be used with this Outfit.) Piccolo’s Demon Symbol Back Bling – The mark that Piccolo used to wear. (Included with the Piccolo Outfit.)

– The mark that Piccolo used to wear. (Included with the Piccolo Outfit.) Piccolo’s Handheld House Pickaxe – Piccolo’s unique shell-like house.

– Piccolo’s unique shell-like house. Red Ribbon Army Aircraft Glider – Property of Red Ribbon Army.

Included in either the Son Gohan Bundle or Piccolo Bundle, players can also get the Gohan & Piccolo Loading Screen:

Speaking of the Dragon Ball Set, look out for returning Dragon Ball items coming to the Item Shop at a later date!

