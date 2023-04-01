HomeSearch

Rockstar Games ends Prime Gaming benefits for GTA Online and Red Dead Online

Danyal Arabi
|Published 01/04/2023

After years of providing free money and cosmetics to players, GTA Online and Prime Gaming have parted ways. Publisher Rockstar Games recently announced that they will no longer be serving Prime Gaming benefits in Red Dead Online and GTA Online. March 31 is the last day to avail the benefits in GTAO, and April 3, 2023 is the last day for Red Dead Online. Here’s what Rockstar had to say regarding the matter.

GTA Online and Red Dead Online players get bonus rewards ahead of Prime Gaming split

Here’s what the official Rockstar blog stated regarding the change:

Question: I have a Prime-subscribed Amazon account that’s linked to my Rockstar Games Social Club account, so why am I not receiving Prime Gaming benefits for Grand Theft Auto Online or Red Dead Online?

Answer: Prime Gaming benefits are no longer supported as of March 31, 2023, for Grand Theft Auto Online and April 3, 2023, for Red Dead Online.

Prime Gaming players who played Grand Theft Auto Online between March 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, will receive a one-time award of GTA$125,000.

Prime Gaming players who played Red Online Dead Online before April 4, 2023, will receive:

  • (5) Gold Bars
  • The Howl Emote
  • A Select Colorway of the Buckley Hat
  • A Select Colorway of the Rivera Hooded Tunic

While the loss is lamentable, the Prime Gaming benefits for both games have been running for many years now. With the rise of Rockstar’s GTA+ subscription, the publisher would be more inclined to get users signed up for their own benefits.

GTA+ costs $5.99 and offers rotating benefits. As of March 31, these are the ongoing benefits:

  • Free Ocelot Virtue (Super) and Jackal and Ocelot Racing liveries
  • Agency Vehicle Workshop
  • Pink Floral Tech Demon Mask, Gray Yeti Combat Shirt, and Gray Yeti Battle Pants
  • 2X GTA$ and RP on Fooligan Jobs
  • 3X GTA$ and RP on Hotring Races
  • 2X GTA$ and RP on Deadline
  • GTA$500,000
