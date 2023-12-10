What Is Rocket Racing and How Can One Unlock a Free Fortnite Skin Through It?

On December 8, 2023, Fortnite expanded its metaverse by adding three new and exciting game modes, namely Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Festival Fortnite. As the name suggests, Rocket Racing has been built in collaboration with the popular multiplayer game, Rocket League, and is already being hailed as an excellent arcade racer. On top of it, players can even unlock a free skin by playing the mode and completing a simple set of objectives.

At its core, Rocket Racing is a fantastic arcade racer that takes after games like Forza Horizon 4: Lego Speed Champions and the Trackmania series. Apart from providing players with a wide variety of vehicles, Rocket Racing features an ever-growing catalog of racing tracks, ensuring fresh content for months to come. On top of it, the game even nails its racing physics, allowing fans to feel the speed as they drift and fly through the dynamic tracks.

How to unlock the Jackie skin in Fortnite?

When players boot up the Rocket Racing game mode, they will be welcomed by two challenges or quests from the get-go. While one of the quests is fairly simple and requires one to play ten Rocket Racing races, the other can only be completed once the player reaches the Gold rank in-game.

Incidentally, Rocket Racing features a ranking system that starts from Bronze before climbing up to Silver, Gold, Platinum, and above. Players will need to queue competitive matches and win them to climb up the ranks. Similarly, losing ranked matches will take away from a player’s competitive MMR forcing them to drop down the ladder.

Nevertheless, coming back to the rewards, completing the “play ten races” quest will earn a player the Dieselback Pack back bling, while reaching the Gold rank in Rocket Racing is the only way to unlock the Jackie skin for Fortnite. However, players should keep in mind that the quests will remain valid until March 22, 2024, following which the skin will become unobtainable.