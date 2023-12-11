How to activate turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Fortnite and Rocket League have worked together to create a new racing game that implements features from both worlds. The new title in focus is Rocket Racing and can be found directly in Fortnite. As the name suggests, this is an arcade racing title that brings vehicles from the original sports video game.

Advertisement

Psyonix developed Rocket Racing within the Fortnite ecosystem to give players an experience of how it would feel to drive rocket-powered vehicles outside of their arena. Like in the Rocket League, the vehicles in the new racing game can do all kinds of traversal moves like flying, flipping, and even running on walls.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RocketRacing/status/1733163905592279085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Psyonix has explained that all cars that are available in the player’s Rocket League garage would be available in the racing game. So, vehicles like Octane, Cyclone, Lamborghini Huracán STO, and more can be found directly in Fortnite Locker.

If you’ve buckled your seat belts, it’s time to get fast on hot asphalt. One of the best ways to gain speed in Rocket Racing is by using Turbo, like in the arena sports game. Moreover, it is a mandate for you to use these boosters to increase speed and overtake everyone. Here’s a quick guide on how you can use this power-up in Fortnite Rocket Racing.

How to use turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing?

Fortnite Rocket Racing is very similar to Rocket League as it uses the same kind of vehicles, just on tracks. Just like the original, this game also includes a speed HUD with a boost bar. Turbo is indicated by a thunder icon beside the speed meter and has three slots.

This meter fills up automatically over time, so you have to use it tactically. If you’re using the speed boosts in this game, it costs one bar of turbo and not a specific amount of it. Keep this in mind before using the feature while racing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RocketRacing/status/1733169732407152684?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



To activate turbo in Fortnite Rocket Racing, simply press and hold the fire button on your controller. In case you’re using Mouse and Keyboard players the default button is “Left Click” and for controllers it it is “Right Stick 2 or R2.” In case you cannot use it, open the settings and go to the key bind section to see what works for you.

One tip, if you’re playing Rocket Racing seriously, it is best to create another control profile for the mode specifically. This allows you to set your preferred buttons for various utilities available in the racing game. Additionally, Epic Games has also added a Minecraft alternative called LEGO Fortnite. This new title can be accessed the same way as the newly released racing game.