How to drift in Fortnite Rocket Racing?

Rocket Racing is a full-fledged arcade game in Fortnite, built in association with Psyonix. The game mixed the two worlds of Rocket League and Epic’s battle royale to give players an adrenaline-filled experience. This title even introduces different mechanics like driving on walls, flying, and more.

The concept behind it is, letting cars from Rocket League loose on tracks to see their full potential. Rocket Racing has been created in Fortnite to mix the best of both worlds and deliver a unique game. This title introduces many unique gameplay mechanics that need to be mastered to get the best timing and stay ahead of all.

To develop the game, Psyonix has worked hand in hand with Epic Games to implement the rocket-powered car in the environment. Like boosting is important in the arcade racing title, drifting is essential for easy turns. If you’re new to the game, we have put together this guide to get acquainted with the key game mechanics.

Guide to drift in Fortnite Rocket Racing

In Rocket League, boosting and drifting are essential game mechanics that help with traversal. The same applied to Rocket Racing, the only difference being, that you have to cover the most distance in a short amount of time. Like with NFS Unbound, drifting grants an extra boost which can be used temporarily. The same kind of concept has been used in the newly released racing game.

Drifting is an essential movement mechanic as it helps with avoiding obstacles or making swift turns. Moreover, you get an extra boost for longer drifts in the title. So it is best to learn this technique. Keep in mind that having longer drifts can slow you down, so maintain a good balance between drifting and grazing through the tracks. Just a tip, do not drift early during a race as it is unstable and reduces your momentum.

To drift in Fortnite Rocket Racing, make a turn towards a direction first then use the ‘X’ button on your controller. If you’re playing the title on PC, then press “Left Shift” on your keyboard to perform a drift. Make sure you do not hit a wall during this as it can reduce your speed.