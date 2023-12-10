What are Jam Tracks and how to find them in Fortnite?

The Fortnite metaverse is expanding, and Epic Games recently announced they had created three new game modes in collaboration with LEGO, Rocket League, and Harmonix. These game modes debuted at The Game Awards 2023 and can be accessed through Fortnite at the time of writing. Incidentally, Festival Fortnite, the mode created in collaboration with Harmonix, stays true to its name and allows players to jam to their favorite tracks in true Guitar Hero fashion both solo and with their friends.

Naturally, song selection is a massive part of such rhythm-based games, and this is where Fortnite Jam Tracks enter the scene. At its core, Jam Tracks are different songs you can add to your setlist before rocking out to them on the Fortnite Festival Main Stage. Additionally, the game includes a Jam Stage, which further breaks a track into four Jam Loops, namely Lead Loops, Drum Loops, Bass Loops, and Vox or Vocal Loops.

How to find Jam Tracks in Fortnite?

Jam Tracks are a locker item, and every player will find the “Show Them Who We Are” and “OG (Future Remix)” tracks in their inventories from the get-go. Further Jam Tracks can be unlocked by progressing through the season pass or outright buying them from the shop for 500 V-bucks each. However, if you prefer not to spend money, you can make use of the Daily Jam Tracks, which are completely free and rotated every 24 hours.

Constructing your setlist and selecting specific Jam Tracks is also quite easy, as booting up the Fortnite Festival mode puts you directly backstage. Once in the game, walk up to the organ kept in the center of the room and interact with it to finalize the track selection. However, players must note that they can only add four Jam Tracks to their setlist at a time.