Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 is set to release in 2024 as announced at The Game Awards

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 has been massively anticipated for a long time as fans kept on asking for a release date. Finally, at the Game Awards 2023, Ninja Theory confirmed that the game will release in 2024. As seen throughout various reveals, the game will be developed on Unreal Engine 5 to bring forth the beauty and horror of the title.

The game will feature Senua taking another journey through the myth and misery of Viking Iceland. The original game was created as an indie title, however, it managed to get various citations at the BAFTA Game Awards 2017. Thus, fans had been eagerly waiting to their hands on the next title.

Incidentally, Ninja Theory showcased an in-depth look at the world and combat of the upcoming title at The Game Awards 2023. The reveal even featured a brand new soundscore which sent shivers down the audience’s spines.

