Five most anticipated world premieres at The Game Awards 2023

Fans are massively excited for The Game Awards 2023 on December 7. While the show cites the best titles released in a year, it also features trailers and news from upcoming games. However, this year onwards, the award show will replace the “world premiere” nomenclature with “exclusive first looks.”

Advertisement

The Game Award’s relationship with world premieres and exclusive first looks is what drives up its viewership and we believe the same will happen in 2023. Many developers and publishers display their creations during this ceremony to make it extra special. As a matter of fact, titles like Alan Wake 2, Elden Ring, and a few other mass sellers were also first displayed during this show.

With the show slowly inching closer, fans cannot control their excitement as they try to figure out what’s on the menu. Thus, we have taken our time to list down five anticipated premieres that could be shown during the event.

Advertisement

Most anticipated premieres at The Game Awards 2023

All the titles that have been mentioned in the listicle are all titles that have been confirmed earlier and fans have been waiting for their first look. The titles in concern are:

GTA 6

Hellblade 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Marvel’s Wolverine

Death Stranding 2

Let us dive into details on what might be showcased during the The Game Awards 2023 ceremony. Bear in mind, that the list doesn’t follow a ranking order and only speculations and what’s to come.

5) Grand Theft Auto 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated titles which led to much speculation. With fans waiting for it for over a decade, Rockstar verified its existence in November with confirmation of the first reveal in early December. The game will be officially shown on December 5, 2023, yet more could be shown during The Game Awards 2023.

For starters, the award show is scheduled for December 7, two days after the official GTA 6 trailer release. Moreover, since TGA is widely popular, Rockstar might use this platform to debut with more information on the coming title.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1730587560726892883?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Sources also point towards the existence of PS5 Pro, with which GTA 6 might be bundled. Hence, if PlayStation ends up revealing its new hardware, we could get more insights about Rockstar’s new game during the global first look.

4) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Ninja Theory got much recognition with their Hellblade franchise and fans have been waiting eagerly for a sequel. While the game is known for its brilliant use of the Unreal Engine 5, players might finally get a glimpse of the gameplay after several years.



The first trailer for the new game was showcased back in 2019, and fans have remained in anticipation since then. It was confirmed by Xbox that the game will be released in 2024, and it is reasonable to provide a first look at the The Game Awards 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Allgeekdupjus/status/1728468392171241613?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Geoff Keighley is known to have a good relationship with Xbox, as seen with Starfield. Hence, there’s a likelihood that Senua’s Sacrifice will be shown during the first hours of the show to increase hype around the event.

3) Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

GOTY winner, Elden Ring, has a huge fan following as an RPG and kept fans waiting for a DLC. It has been confirmed by producer Yasuhiro Kitao that the DLC won’t be coming anytime soon. However, he did shed some light on the title to give an update on what’s coming.

During an interview, the producer compared Shadow of the Erdtree to Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters DLC, before talking about the direction they had settled on. Like Bloodborne’s DLC, Elden Ring’s additional content will also have completely new enemy types, environments, and game mechanics for players to deal with. Additionally, this comparison with Bloodborne has also led some to speculate about the much-requested PC port. Since PlayStation had been working on bringing exclusives to PC in recent years, they could very well surprise us with a sudden announcement.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Knoebelbroet/status/1730543867076727041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alternatively, both Bloodborne and Shadow of the Erdtree could be showcased during the event. However, as mentioned by Kitao-san, players should not expect the Elden Ring DLC to release anytime soon.



2) Marvel’s Wolverine

After the recent success of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac might be looking forward to revealing details on their Wolverine game, which was first announced in 2021. The favorite comic character is one of the most beloved for his Adamantium Claws and invincible body.

Good X-Men games are quite lacking to this date, with the only exception being X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Thus, the idea of taking up Wolverine was a great choice for the game studio after the success it tasted with Spider-Man. Moreover, we feel like The Game Awards 2023 could be the place where the developers might finally showcase some gameplay from the much-awaited title.

Many rumors suggest that Marvel’s Wolverine could be released in 2024, which could be confirmed during the event. With much excitement surrounding it, PlayStation might be tempted to opt in for this grand opportunity.

1) Death Stranding 2

The longstanding relationship between TGA host Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima goes back a long way. It was during one of Geoff’s events that the first Death Stranding was showcased. Furthermore, the sequel has been confirmed during the last TGA.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KojiPro2015_EN/status/1730529749116837963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Due to their long-standing partnership, Hideo Kojima might be interested in discussing Death Stranding 2 with the world during The Game Awards 2023. Moreover, since the game has received several reveals up until now, we believe a gameplay trailer might be in the works.



Last year it was revealed that Death Stranding 2 was a work in progress and much can be accomplished within a year. The sequel features Hollywood stars like Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, Nicolas Cage, and more, which is exciting for many.