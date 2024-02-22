Will Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 Work With PCs in the Near Future?

Virtual Reality is the future of gaming, so many console developers have been investing in VR headsets and VR games. Sony has also invested in this technology to develop their own VR headset. Interestingly, according to the Japanese corporation, their latest PS VR 2 will no longer be limited to the PlayStation 5, but will also support the PC.

The X (formerly Twitter) user Rino recently shared how the Japanese giants will be increasing their PS VR2 support to PCs. So, those with these headsets would not only have access to their PlayStation 5’s game library but can also play supported VR games on their PC.



This step would unlock a wide range of games for PS VR2 users. A lot of them would be looking forward to trying their VR headset with their gaming computers. Sony also plans to implement this support to their headsets in 2024. So, fans won’t have to wait much longer to be able to try this feature.

How does this affect SteamVR-compatible headsets?

Now that the PS VR2 will be compatible with PC, fans are curious to find out if this move will eat into the market of SteamVR-supported headsets. SteamVR is an exciting tool by Valve that opens up the capabilities of a VR headset and gives the user access to a vast catalog of games. However, as of this moment, it is unknown whether the PS VR2 would be compatible with SteamVR. If it does, then it could definitely affect the VR headset market.

There are a plethora of affordable SteamVR-compatible headsets available in the market like the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. With PS VR2 now enabling support for PC, it could monopolize the market, as having a PS VR2 would give the user access to VR content on both PS5 and PC.

According to Sony, PS VR2 would give fans access to “additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PS VR2 titles available through PS5.” So, the VR headset by the Japanese behemoth might not be compatible with SteamVR and have its own game library for PC.

Nevertheless, we would advise fans to take this speculation of PS VR 2’s incompatibility with a grain of salt. They should wait until Sony implements this feature to their VR headset before finding out if it’s compatible with Valve’s software.