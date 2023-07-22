PS5 Pro and Slim: Everything known about Project Trinity so far

Sony is reportedly developing two new follow-up consoles under “Project Trinity,” namely PS5 Pro and Slim. Like the previous PS4, Sony created two other options that gamers can pick according to their requirements.

Project Trinity is a codename Sony uses internally to create PS5 Pro (upgraded) and Slim (lite version) consoles. This information directly came from Tom Henderson, known for his accurate leaks on the internet. He even revealed the upgraded model’s specifications and when it could be released.

Since an upgraded Sony’s latest console model has primarily been awaited, many wish to know about its contents. To help readers learn more about this topic, we have incorporated all the known info on the upcoming console.

“Project Trinity” PS5 Pro and Slim will likely release in 2024

Major leaks on Project Trinity are primarily about the PS5 Pro model, which will likely get revealed in September 2023, according to reports from Henderson. This console will feature a stable 4K 60 FPS performance with accelerated ray tracing units. Moreover, this console will also support 8K resolution. However, those games must be run in performance mode, not quality.

Like the PS5, the Pro version will also feature a custom SoC from AMD, which will be better than its predecessor. The memory datarate of the upcoming console will be 18,000 Mega Transfer per second, which is much faster than before. This console will likely release around November 2024. However, delays may follow.

The source also clarified that this would be the last console released under the PS5 nomenclature. He also shared that the PS6 will be released later in 2028, which is quite far away.

As for PS5 Slim, Henderson said that the model doesn’t feature a more petite body than intended. He believes the other model is more of an improvement on the current PS5, which will replace the current selling model.

This might be true, as new price cuts will be implemented in countries like UK, US, and Germany because Sony can try to clear the stocks before releasing a replacement. However, that can not be said for sure as no official information has been passed yet. Additionally, these discounts will be temporary. Thus this might not be a possibility.

That is all you need to learn about Project Trinity and possible PS5 Pro and Slim.