PlayStation 5 Is Reportedly to Undergo Price Slashes in the US, UK, & Rest of Europe

There’s a lot of fuss fogging around the popular next-gen console PlayStation 5, hinting at its newer variants in the making. Many leaks state that Sony is developing two well-underway models: the PS 5 Pro and the PS 5 Slim. Amidst these, some rumors recently claim that PS 5 will likely go cheaper in the US, UK, and the rest of Europe.

Advertisement

Currently, the reported price slash only applies to the standard PlayStation 5 version and not the Digital Edition. However, we might also see the digital variant’s price go down, following the standard model’s price drop. Though it has an unofficial source origin, it’s delightful news for people looking forward to getting a PS 5.

It’s advisable for the fans to wait a little longer and speculate if the prices actually go down. Moreover, if Sony officially announces a price slash for PS 5, it will also apply to other countries. Let’s check out the expected price drop for Sony’s next-gen console.

Advertisement

Expected price drop for PlayStation 5

As mentioned on Twitter by a popular and reliable insider ‘Zuby_Tech,’ these are the expected price drops:

United States- $499.99 down to $449.99

United Kingdom- £479.99 down to £404.99

Rest Europe- €549.99 down to €474.99

Due to unknown factors, both countries have had uneven price reductions.

The United States is likely to undergo a price slash of $50, whereas it’s £75 for the United Kingdom market. As for the rest of Europe, the console will be £75 cheaper. Check out the tweet below.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Zuby_Tech/status/1682460659362004999?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The best part is that these new prices will reportedly be permanent. Therefore, the fans don’t need to worry about PS 5 going back to its original price.

Advertisement

The reason behind the price drops

According to ‘Zuby_Tech,’ the rumored PlayStation 5 Slim is the possible reason behind the PS 5’s expected price slash. Speaking of the slim variant, it’s most likely with a price tag of $/€399.99 in the US and Europe and £379.99 in the UK. Fans are advised to take this news with a grain of salt until Sony releases some official statements.

If you liked reading this, check out how PlayStation 5 continued to dominate the European market, leaving behind its rivals.