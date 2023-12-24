Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Christmas Games to Try

Steam Winter Sale 2023 started right before Christmas ptoviding gamers with unmissable deals on several games. If you’re down to spend the holidays with friends and family, there are several couch co-op games to make the time merrier. If you’re on the lookout for this criteria specifically, we have listed five such games to try out during this time.

Steam Winter Sale 2023: Top 5 Couch Co-op Games to Play During Christmas

5) EA Sports FC 24 – $27.99

4) Street Fighter 6 – $39.59

3) Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $4.49

2) Moving Out 2 – $14.99

1) Overcooked 2 – $6.24

Christmas is meant to be spent with friends and family, as everyone gets a chance to come together. Fun and games also come up during this celebration, and Steam Winter Sale 2023 has plenty to offer for it. While there are many multiplayer games available on the platform, only a select few have great local co-op experience alongside an online mode.

If your main goal is to celebrate Christmas with a fun-packed day of games, you’ve arrived at the right place. We have handpicked five games you should consider purchasing during this seasonal sale.

(Keep in mind, this list doesn’t follow a ranking order and are just suggestions to look out for.)

5) EA Sports FC 24 – $27.99

Developer(s): EA Romania, EA Vancouver

Publisher(s): Electronic Arts

EA FC 24 is the latest football title by EA Sports and it recently observed a 60% price cut on Steam Winter Sale 2023. The game supports up to 4-player local and online multiplayer, allowing you and your fellows to create a competitive atmosphere in the room. While the game has mixed reviews on Steam Store, it won’t be a problem for first purchasers as they mostly contain complaints about being too similar to the last game.

EA Sports FC 24 features top-class football teams globally and allows fans to match up between different leagues. Electronic Arts has continued to keep its promise to keep an authentic football experience and is still unrivaled to this date. Furthermore, the game even has many fun modes for short-party games.

Even though EA Sports FC 24 was released in late September 2023, the game has seen a substantial loss in price during the sale event. If you’re a fan of the sport, then we believe that this purchase won’t go in vain.

4) Street Fighter 6 – $39.59

Developer(s): Capcom

Publisher(s): Capcom

Capcom’s most popular fighting game, Street Fighter 6 is available at a lower price during Steam Winter Sale 2023 and makes up for a great party game. The game provides a two-player competitive fighting experience to test who is the best fighter of all. This title can be played both online and locally, which makes it a great addition to your library.

Street Fighter 6 was also awarded the best fighting game of 2023 for the experience it provides. The arcade game has been largely popular for decades and continues to do so even now. The game even observes the return of iconic characters like Chun-Li, Ryu, Juri, and others to provide different fighting styles.

During Christmas, Street Fighter 6 would be a fun way to spend some time together and create a lot of conversation during slumber parties. If you’re into the fighting game genre or intend to get a game with great versus experience then this one is just for you.

3) Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $4.49

Developer(s): Steel Crate Games

Publisher(s): Steel Crate Games

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is a co-op game that anyone can play and builds up teamwork and trust among players. This game requires you to defuse a bomb with the help of your friend. The only catch is, that you cannot see the bomb manual and the one holding the manual can’t see the bomb.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes only requires one person to start the game, while the rest will work with a sheet explaining how to defuse the bomb. Well of course if you’re playing with multiple players, you can lie about the manual to create some confusion. Moreover, playing like that would lead to many shenanigans and a laughable atmosphere among players.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes can also be played online, but it requires a medium for communication as it won’t be possible without out. This game can be played by anyone making it a fun game to get during the Steam Winter Sale 2023.

2) Moving Out 2 – $14.99

Developer(s): DevM, SMG Studio

Publisher(s): Team17

Team17 is known for releasing various couch co-op games and Moving Out 2 is one of the best ones around. Like most games mentioned in the list, this one also features local and online multiplayer experiences. So, you can even play the game with people who couldn’t make it to the Christmas party.

Moving Out 2 requires players to move things out of a house in a wacky way. You have to do it fast enough as the timer keeps ticking down while you have to move as many things as possible. Due to the rush, you might come across hilarious moments as no one can keep their mind straight while panicking.

This title can be played by anyone and it even features an assist mode for players who are not well acquainted with games in general. To keep the festive mood and fun all around, the game is just right for you.

1) Overcooked 2 – $6.24

Developer(s): Ghost Town Games

Publisher(s): Team17

Overcooked 2 is one of the best family games available on Steam during Winter Sale 2023. From Christmas dates to family get-togethers, the game can be played anywhere thanks to its simplified controls. Additionally, the game can get hilariously disastrous and is something that is appreciated by players.

In Overcooked 2, you run a kitchen that gets orders all the time. Be wary though as messing up orders leads to negative points. The charm of the game is how it rushes players with a simple timer and makes them panic all the time. Additionally, the game even requires you to multitask and is simply not anyone’s cup of tea.

Overcooked 2 has many fun levels and gets more interesting with the passing of each level. If you’re looking for a local and online co-op game, this title is the right pick for you.