Fans Ecstatic for Whats in Store as a Leak Reveals Insomniac Games’ Future Releases

Insomniac Games recently faced a Ransomware attack from Rhysida which led to a revelation of the studio’s plans for the future. This major data leak contained 1.3 million files worth 1.7 TB as known from an Insider Gaming report. While this was an unfortunate event, it worked in favor of the company just like it worked for Rockstar Games recently.

These data leaks give in-development footage on Marvel’s Wolverine game and various projects in store. Looking at the footage, it looks like some game mechanics are being rehashed from their Spider-Man games. However, these things are subject to change once the full development is over.

As per leaked documentation, the first installment to the Wolverine game wouldn’t be appearing until Fiscal Year 2026 (April 2026 to March 2027). Thus, Insomniac Games will get a lot of time to make necessary adjustments. However, netizens have been sharp-eyed toward a few mechanics that are very similar to their Spider-Man franchise.

The climbing and combat animations are very similar to Spider-Man 2, which is raising a lot of controversy on the internet. However, netizens have judged it over a few footage of parkour. In reality, the animation has been reworked to fit the style of Wolverine, while giving a classic Insomniac story experience.

The leak also showcased other unannounced projects from Insomniac that are planned for release. The first game on the schedule for FY25 is a Venom Game, which had been largely rumored among fans. Spider-Man 3 is planned for FY28, followed by a new Ratchet and Clank title set for an FY29 release. Lastly, another X-Men game is planned for release in FY30 after the release of Wolverine in 2026.

All the dates above are planned release dates and might change over time. This could happen for a variety of reasons like early finishing or rescheduling of projects. Sadly, the wait will be long as the studio has a lot in hand in the upcoming years.

Leaked contract signing reveals X-Men trilogy in coming years

After facing a ransomware attack, Insomniac was forced to pay $2 million as ransom to stop their data from leaking. After finding no potential buyers, data worth 1.7 TB was leaked online publicly. This data leak contained in-development footage of the Wolverine game, private contracts, and sensitive personal information of employees.

Upon seeing the data, Insider Gaming made a report on a signing deal between Sony CEO, Jim Ryan and Marvel Chairperson, Isaac Perlmutter. The leaked document had mentions of three X-Men games to be released with Marvel-trademark. It is not known when the third X-Men game will be launched, but it might take the same pathway as Spider-Man.

As known from the leaks, the Wolverine game will be featuring Psylocke. This comes as a great surprise to the fanbase and opens many opportunities for other games. Insomniac released a Miles Morales standalone game after the release of the original one. A similar type of approach can be taken with the psychic female character.

Insomniac Games was supposedly planning to develop a Spider-Man multiplayer game

The major data leak hinted towards Insomniac Games considering creating an online multiplayer title in the Spider-Man universe. This could be a multiversal game as it is titled to be Spider-Man: The Great Web. The idea has only been pitched and nothing is known about its approval state. Furthermore, there are no mentions of the game in the decade-long plan, so it might be scheduled for after FY30.

As of now, the studio is currently dedicating its team to developing Wolverine and Venom Games. With the success of Venom with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Wolverine has possibly been delayed to develop the standalone title. After the release of the first X-Men game, Insomniac might work on Spider-Man 3 after the departure of Peter Parker. As teased from the ending, the sequel might showcase Silk, alongside Miles to fight off crimes in the city.

Netizens are happy and concerned at the same time, as Insomniac only has multiple Marvel titles in the coming year. Knowing their experience with Marvel-related topics, the team hasn’t disappointed anyone yet. The surprising reveal is shaking the internet right now and people can’t stop talking about it.