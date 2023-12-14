With Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus Mode Confirmed for Early 2024, Will It Contain Brand New Content Like Alan Wake 2

Spider-Man 2 fans have been eagerly waiting for some extra content to keep them engaged. DLCs and New Game Plus are two ways that add more things to do in a game. However, no updates were shared regarding these additions for a while.

After a drought, Insomniac Games finally came up with a delayed announcement for the next big update for Spider-Man 2. Currently, they are aiming for an early 2024 release window as they are working on it tirelessly. The public post contained the following message:

We know players have been eagerly awaiting features such as New Game+ and Audio Descriptions, among many more. We have been working vigilantly on these features and require more testing to ensure the quality is up to our standards.

The reveal statement also included what to expect from the upcoming update. Insomniac has heard fans’ most requested features like the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions. Alongside these requested additions, the developers are also working on other content.

There haven’t been any mentions of story extension DLCs from Insomniac yet. Though, a recent leak has suggested that the studio is currently considering Spider-Man 3. This has been speculated by fans already, as the sequel ended with a cliffhanger.

Will Spider-Man 2 manage to keep up with player expectations like Remedy did with Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus?

NG+ in video games mostly adds new gameplay additions or features that improve playability at a harder difficulty. However, Remedy Entertainment took it up a notch with the release of Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode. The game now features an extended storyline with new cutscenes leading to a unique ending.

With the bars set high, expectations around the upcoming update for Spider-Man 2 have increased in some ways. Since the update for Alan Wake 2 was recently released, there is no chance that Insomniac will go in the same direction. Furthermore, they have rarely added extra content through the New Game Plus mode in the past and are mainly focused on DLCs.

The first Spider-Man game from Insomniac only observed extended story content through paid DLCs. However, the pattern is changing for PlayStation as God of War recently gave a free DLC called Valhalla. Hence, it might be possible for Sony to do a similar thing for their top seller.

As per reports, Insomniac is currently working on Marvel’s Wolverine which was revealed almost two years ago. With no updates over the years, fans are eagerly waiting for the next Marvel title that will be developed by Insomniac Games. Hence, only a select number of people are working on Spider-Man 2, which is slowing down development by a lot.

Nevertheless, the Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus mode is scheduled for early 2024 and other content is out of the question for now. This update will be free to download for all game owners who are looking forward to replaying the story. Moreover, knowing the developer’s past pattern with releases, story content extensions would only be released with paid DLCs.