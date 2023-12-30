Marvel’s Blade Release Date Delayed to at Least 2027

Marvel’s Blade is under development at Arkane Lyon and the latest rumors suggest that the release of the game has been delayed to 2027 internally. While the game was announced without any mention of a release window, people assumed that it would arrive in 2025 depending on Arkane’s release patterns. The insider information following the delay was shared by GamesBeat insider, Jeff Grubb, during the XboxEra Podcast.

Full video: https://t.co/HT59nzvdUkpic.twitter.com/Sh0300i25q — ScreenTime (@screentime) December 30, 2023

Fans were largely surprised by the announcement of Marvel’s Blade at The Game Awards 2023 and it became a topic of discussion instantly. It was also speculated by them that the game will be an Xbox-exclusive since Bethesda’s acquisition by Microsoft. With PlayStation releasing Marvel projects like Spider-Man and Wolverine games on their platform, this move from Xbox could be happening soon.

However, releasing it anytime soon is easier said than done. The estimated development time is considered too long by players at the moment. However judging from the rushed development of Redfall (2023), Arkane Lyon might be trying to play it safe to properly build the title and avoid further backlash from fans who adore the character. There are also plans to create a Blade movie by Marvel Studios, which can affect the sales of the game in the coming years.

Classic Microsoft. Announce a game years before anyone has any clue what it looks like with a CG trailer that will undoubtedly look nothing like the game. Xbox games in a nutshell. — Zenkai Goose (@ZenkaiGoose) December 30, 2023

Delays have become a common thing in the gaming industry recently and don’t surprise consumers much. For instance, the most awaited titles like Starfield, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Alan Wake 2, and more got delayed this year. While the decision worked out greatly for some, others weren’t so lucky to dodge public criticism.

In the case of Marvel’s Blade, the game was only delayed internally as no possible release date has been provided as of yet. However, with people finding out about the planned release window, fans are just disappointed as they have to wait for a long time.

What is the reason behind Marvel’s Blade being delayed?

The reason for internally delaying Marvel’s Blade to 2027 was received by Jeff Grubb and shared during the XboxEra Podcast. During the podcast, the following was quoted by him:

Right now, internally, they are expecting that to be sold on store shelves and digitally in 2027. That is the year they are aiming for, for that game.

Game development is a long and tedious process that requires multiple steps to bring an idea to life. While most believe that game development only involves 3D modeling and game coding to finish a project, it is much larger than that. Studios have to go through various processes like story-writing, concept art, animation rigging, optimization, and many more processes to fully release a product.

Well that sucks. Shouldnt have even showed it. Man, I swear its annoying. Just show it when its ready. Within 6months to a year of release. — Vick 11-4 (@Vick7_E10) December 30, 2023

Since no concrete reason has been provided by the studio till now, it could be for one of these above-mentioned reasons or something else entirely. Judging from recent backlashes received by Arkane Lyon for the release of Redfall, the fear might be making the studio tread carefully rather than deliver an unfinished product.