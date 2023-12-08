The Game Awards 2023 Announces God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla, A Free DLC

The Game Awards 2023 brought a great surprise for PlayStation fans, by announcing a new DLC for God of War: Ragnarok. But what made the announcement even more exciting was how much the fans had to pay for it.

God of War: Ragnarok is an action-adventure by Santa Monica Studio released in 2022. The game follows the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus’s adventure across Norse Mythology. This 2022-released game wrapped up the events that began in 2018’s God of War.

Although Ragnarock signified the end of the father-son duo adventure, it seems there are still some things for Kratos to do in the Norse world. Those adventures will be covered in the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, which will be released on December 13, 2023. Moreover, this would be a free-to-play update from Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation.

What is God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla about?

God of War: Ragnarok ended with Atreus leaving for his journey, while Kratos decided to rebuild and restore peace. The Norse world was in chaos under the rule of Odin, the game’s antagonist, and other Norse gods. So, it would be up to the former God of War to fix their wrongs.

Kratos would be traveling across the Norse Mythology to end all the chaos. In this DLC, we might witness Kratos becoming a God of Peace, something that the mural by Androboda predicted at the end of Ragnarok. It will also mean, Kratos would be finally worshipped by people for being a god.

But this expansion could be an attempt to wrap up what’s left of Kratos’s story. But would it also mean it’s an end for the God of War series? We don’t know and might get the answers after playing the upcoming Valhalla on December 13, 2023. But if Kratos’s journey ends with this DLC, Santa Monica Studio might continue the series with Atreus, something there have been a lot of rumors about.