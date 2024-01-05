STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Set To Release With Pre-Order Bonus

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl lies among some of the most awaited games of 2024, which is set to release in the first quarter of the year. Like the first game in the franchise, the upcoming will be set in the post-apocalyptic era inside the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine. Originally it was supposed to be released in 2022, but the Russo-Ukraine conflict caused it to be delayed to 2024.

While there has been no information regarding the exact release date for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, insiders have actively sought that information. It has been found out that the game is currently available for pre-download via the Xbox App. With that being the case, it is speculated that the main release wouldn’t be far away.

Although fans have remained positive and supportive throughout, GSC Game World has faced multiple hurdles that pushed the development further. However, with the latest news surfacing online, the coming weeks could be the time fans have been waiting for.

What will be in the Pre-Order Bonus of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl?

There have been early leaks on the pre-order bonuses that arrive with STALKER 2. The total size of pre-order bonus expansion content appears to be 272.9 MB and will contain a variety of content. The following is a list of things that will be arriving with the pre-order version of the game as suggested by leakers:

Extended campfire content

Exclusive weapon skin

Exclusive armor skin

‘Early bird’ multiplayer badge

Fans are ecstatic about receiving news on the release period of STALKER 2 and cannot contain their excitement in any way. Some of them are still cautious about the release of the game as nothing much has been stated officially by developers yet. Moreover, the game has been delayed multiple times and the development has also shifted to Unreal Engine 5. So to sum it all up, even though excitement is at an all time high, only time will tell when GSC Game World will chose to release Stalker 2.