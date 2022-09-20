Uncharted 4 Lost Legacy : PC Release date and Specs Required

Uncharted 4 Lost Legacy is set to release on 19th October on the PC along with the Chloe Fraizer DLC.

The fans have been clamoring for new uncharted releases for a while now. Naughty Dog aims to deliver on that hype this October with the release of the Legacy of Thieves Collection.

One bundle, two remastered adventures. The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to PS5 and PC next year: https://t.co/HBPy0kK6m2 pic.twitter.com/nweck4ys31 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2021



This tweet last year confirmed the arrival of Naughty Dog’s most beloved franchise on the PC master race. All Playstation fans are pretty excited to replay the classic on their systems.

We know specific details about the game’s release, and we will share those with you in this article.

Uncharted 4 Lost Legacy: Release Date, Features, Price, and Availability

As we discussed, Uncharted 4 Lost Legacy is will release on the 19th of October with various features exclusive to the PC.

The features include 4k resolution, Ultrawide support for the screens, increased frame rate, and DualSense Controller Support.

More PC-related features include UI, RAM, and GPU detection for Optimizing settings. In addition, Razer Chroma RGB dynamics support and Variable Load Speed are present.

The price of the game will vary depending on where you live. However, the game is available on Steam and the Epic Games store for pre-order.

Both online game stores have priced the collection at US$49.99/€49.99, which fans deem a fair price. Let us look at the specs required for a smoother gameplay experience.

Minimum System Requirements and Optimal Settings

The minimum requirement for Uncharted 4 Lost Legacy for PC is an Intel Core i5 or equivalent paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960.

Additionally, the OS should be Windows 10 software or higher. Ideally, 4GB of video and 8GB of system memory is a minimal requirement, along with a whopping 126 GB of storage space.

The Recommended setting requires an i7 4770 with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with 16GB RAM. In addition, the image below shows the configuration you need to max out.

These specs will help the game stand out and prevent buffers and lag, so players are recommended to install if they fulfill the above specs.