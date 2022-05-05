Valorant Night Market: When is the next night market coming to Valorant?

Here is the suspected release date for the Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 Night market, i.e. we will be able to purchase skins at a lower cost.

Valorant is on its way to becoming one of the most played FPS games, with over 1.5 million live players. And some of the features which help it get to that position are its Weapon skins, its unique playstyle, and best of all the Night Market

Since Valorant’s release in June 2020, the Night Market is one of the best features that Riot introduced. And it is something that everyone looks forward to in each act. And with Episode 4 Act 3 released recently here is when we will get to see the Night market go live in-game. But before going into it let’s take a look at the working of the Night market.

Also Read: Kanpeki Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

How Does the Night Market work?

Riot never released the actual method which determines our night market. But for a broad view, Valorant Night Market is a collection of 6 random weapons at a discounted price. You can buy these weapons just like you would from the store. The only catch is these 6 weapons will be unique to your account only.

But at the same time, it doesn’t mean you can select any weapon skin you want. Riot will choose any 6 skins at random with the guarantee of you having at least 2 Premium Edition or higher skins. With that, you may also have the chance to get Exclusive Melee weapon skins. But it is all up to chance.

And once you get your Night market, you can’t edit or change it.

Also Read: Which Valorant Agent should you play?

Release Date

For this act Night Market will release at the following time for each region:

North America: 1st June 2022

1st June 2022 Europe: 1st June 2022

1st June 2022 Southeast Asia: 2nd June 2022

These are the release dates calculated based on previous release dates. However, their dates can change due to any events or updates.